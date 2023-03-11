Open in App
Orlando, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Miami Heat at Orlando Magic odds, picks and predictions

By Seth Orlemann,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BacII_0lFdliZ900

The Miami Heat (36-32) visit the Orlando Magic (27-40) Saturday. Tip from Amway Center is set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Heat vs. Magic odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

Miami took down Cleveland 119-115 Friday to cover as 3-point home favorites. It is 4-6 in its last 10 games and 3-7 against the spread (ATS) in that span. On the season, the Heat are 25-41-2 ATS.

Orlando fell to Utah 131-124 while failing to cover as 4-point home favorites. It has now lost 3 games in a row and is 4-6 in its last 10. In that same span, the Magic are 3-7 ATS and sit at 35-31-1 ATS this season.

Miami beat Orlando in both of their meetings earlier this season. In late January, Miami beat Orlando 110-105 while failing to cover as 8.5-point home favorites and Miami took down Orlando 107-103 in overtime while covering as 1.5-point road favorites in mid-February.

Heat at Magic odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:55 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Heat -140 (bet $140 to win $100) | Magic +120 (bet $100 to win $120)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Heat -2.5 (-105) | Magic +2.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 220.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Heat at Magic key injuries

Heat

  • Not yet submitted

Magic

  • PF Jonathan Isaac (groin) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Heat at Magic picks and predictions

Prediction

Heat 115, Magic 108

PASS.

At -140 odds, the moneyline is not worth a play for the Heat.

LEAN MIAMI -2.5 (-105).

Orlando is on a 3-game home losing streak and is just 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games. The Magic are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 home games, 0-5 ATS in their last 5 home games against a team with a losing road record and 0-4 ATS in their last 4 Saturday games.

Miami has the 2nd best defense in the NBA in opponent points per game (109.1) and is facing an Orlando offense that ranks 27th in points per game (111.3). Expect the Heat to overwhelm the Magic offense and come out of Orlando with a victory.

BET OVER 220.5 (-105).

The Over is 4-1 in the Magic’s last 5 games including 3-0 in their last 3 home games. It is also 4-0 in their last 4 games when their opponent scores 100 or more points in their previous game. As it stands, 220.5 would be tied for the lowest closing line in the Magic’s last 10 games.

