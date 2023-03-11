Sacramento Kings at Phoenix Suns odds, picks and predictions
By Jess Root,
3 days ago
The Sacramento Kings (39-26) are on the road for one game on Saturday to take on the Phoenix Suns (37-29). Tip-off is 9 p.m. ET at Footprint Center. in Phoenix. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Kings vs. Suns odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.
The Kings have won 2 straight and 7 of their last 8 games. They are coming off a 122-117 home win over the New York Knicks, covering the 2-point spread as favorites.
The Suns have won 4 straight games and 7 of their last 9 but lost F Kevin Durant for at least 3 weeks to a sprained ankle he rolled in pregame warmups Wednesday. G Devin Booker scored 44 in the Suns’ last game, a 132-101 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Phoenix, covering the 11-point spread as home favorites.
The Suns won both matchups this season over the Kings, once at home and once in Sacramento.
