USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New York Knicks at LA Clippers odds, picks and predictions

By Seth Orlemann,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OjVAS_0lFdklSn00

The New York Knicks (39-29) visit the LA Clippers (35-33) Saturday. Tip from Crypto.com Arena is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Knicks vs. Clippers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

New York fell to Sacramento 122-117 Thursday and failed to cover as 2-point road underdogs. It has now lost back-to-back games. The Knicks are 8-2 in their last 10 games and are 8-2 against the spread (ATS) in that span. This season, they are 37-28-3 ATS.

Los Angeles beat Toronto 108-100 Wednesday while covering as 2.5-point home favorites. It has now won back-to-back games and is 4-6 in its last 10 games. In that span, the Clippers are 4-6 ATS and sit at 33-35 ATS this season.

In the 1st meeting in early February, the Clippers beat the Knicks 134-128 in overtime to cover as 3-point road favorites.

Knicks at Clippers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:30 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Knicks +180 (bet $100 to win $180) | Clippers -210 (bet $210 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Knicks +5.5 (-115) | Clippers -5.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 227.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Knicks at Clippers key injuries

Knicks

  • PG Jalen Brunson (foot) out

Clippers

  • PG Brandon Boston Jr. (tailbone) out
  • SG Norman Powell (shoulder) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Knicks at Clippers picks and predictions

Prediction

Clippers 109, Knicks 105

PASS.

At -210 odds, the moneyline is not profitable for a Clippers play.

LEAN KNICKS +5.5 (-115).

The Knicks are 8-2-1 ATS in their last 11 games overall, 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games against a team with a winning outright record, and 8-1-1 ATS in their last 10 games when their opponent scores 100 or more points in their previous game.

For the Clippers, they are just 5-21 ATS in their last 26 games playing on 2 days’ rest, 1-5 in their last 6 games against a team with a winning outright record, and 1-5 in their last 6 after scoring 100 or more points in their previous game.

BET UNDER 227.5 (-112).

The Knicks have the 3rd-best defense in the league in opponent field goal percentage (45.5%) and the 4th-best opponent 3-point percentage (34.6). The Under is 2-0 in their last 2 games and 3-2 in their last 5 road games.

For the Clippers, the Under is 21-5-1 in their last 27 games playing on 2 days’ rest and just 8-24 while playing at home this season.

