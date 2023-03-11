Open in App
Durham, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ACC Tournament: Duke vs. Virginia odds, picks and predictions

By Skyler Carlin,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q33Iq_0lFdkioc00

The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (25-8) face the No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers (25-6) Saturday in the ACC Tournament championship. Tip from Greensboro Coliseum is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Duke vs. Virginia odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Rankings courtesy of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

The Blue Devils covered as 2.5-point favorites in Friday’s 85-78 victory over No. 13 Miami. Duke is currently on an 8-game win streak and is 4-1 against the spread over its last 5 outings.

The Cavaliers beat Clemson 76-56 Friday to cover as 3-point favorites as the Over (126.5) connected. Virginia has won 4 games in a row and 8 of its last 10 contests but is just 4-5-1 ATS along that stretch.

This will be the second meeting between Duke and Virginia this season. The Cavaliers secured a 69-62 overtime victory to cover as 6-point home favorites and the Over (126) connected on Feb. 11.

THE BRACKETS ARE BACK! The USA TODAY Sports Bracket Challenge is back! $1 MILLION grand prize for a perfect bracket, $25,000 prize for top bracket. Free to enter, 21+. Terms apply, void where prohibited by law. See Official Rules. Play now!

Duke vs. Virginia odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Duke -135 (bet $135 to win $100) | Virginia +115 (bet $100 to win $115)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Duke -2.5 (-105) | Virginia +2.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 123.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Can you survive? USA TODAY Sports’ Men and Women’s Basketball Tournament Survivor Pools are here with a $5,000 prize for each contest! Free to enter, 21+. Terms apply, void where prohibited by law. See Official Rules. Play now!

Duke vs. Virginia picks and predictions

Prediction

Duke 66, Virginia 62

DUKE (-135) is who I side with Saturday. The Blue Devils are getting hot at the perfect time and the Cavaliers are struggling to score consistently.

LEAN DUKE -2.5 (-105).

The Blue Devils have been impressive in the ACC tournament and have won 8 straight conference games. Duke is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games overall, and Virginia is 2-5-1 ATS in its last 8 games overall.

Stream select live college basketball games and full replays: Get ESPN+

OVER 123.5 (-105) is how I’d bet the total despite that both squads have strong defenses. Duke has scored 77 or more points in 5 of its last 7 games and has made 76.8% of its free-throw attempts this season (23rd in the nation).

The Blue Devils are 4-2 to the Over in their last 6 games overall and the Cavaliers are 4-1 to the Over as underdogs this season.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

For sports betting picks and tips

SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Plus, try out the USA TODAY Parlay Calculator and please gamble responsibly.

Follow Skyler Carlin on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Southside officials undaunted in marketing of mega park
Danville, VA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Virginia Basketball Q&A: Why does UVA underperform come tournament time?
Charlottesville, VA13 hours ago
Five-star recruit eliminates Duke from race
Durham, NC20 hours ago
Five Virginia teams prepare for March Madness
Charlottesville, VA1 day ago
Virginia Grabs Opening Day Lead at Hackler Championship
Myrtle Beach, SC1 day ago
March Madness 2023 | Here's where Duke and NC State landed on the Selection Sunday bracket, UNC out
Durham, NC1 day ago
HOF coach slams UNC's NIT decision, suggests punishment
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Duke, NC State will dance; UNC makes history with omission from the field of 68 teams
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
North Carolina basketball: 2 players reportedly enter transfer portal on 1st day of offseason
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Duke not returning to Greensboro for NCAA Tournament
Durham, NC2 days ago
Why is North Carolina not playing in NIT? Hubert Davis explains decision after NCAA Tournament snub
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Look: Sports World Reacts To Hubert Davis' Announcement
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
UVA declines invite to WNIT due to ‘limited number of healthy bodies’
Charlottesville, VA2 days ago
Paolo Banchero reacts to Duke’s NCAA Tournament seed
Durham, NC2 days ago
The greatest racehorse was born in Virginia. Now, the town plans to honor him.
Ashland, VA1 day ago
Why Tyson Foods is closing its Virginia chicken plant
Glen Allen, VA19 hours ago
Virginia isn’t making it any easier to build ADUs
Charlottesville, VA1 day ago
This Steakhouse has been Named the Best in Virginia
Culpeper, VA2 days ago
North Carolina Hospital Ranked As One Of The Best In The World
Durham, NC5 days ago
Palmer Springs woman paves the way for black entrepreneurs
Boydton, VA1 day ago
This Triangle hospital is ranked as one of the best in the world
Durham, NC5 days ago
Popular Durham restaurant is relocating to Brightleaf Square
Durham, NC1 day ago
Raleigh CEO gets prison for spending $3 million in business funds on Hawaiian vacation, Rolex
Raleigh, NC15 hours ago
Grand opening for new Duck Donuts coming to Lynchburg
Lynchburg, VA1 day ago
Silver Alert issued for 55-year-old Durham man
Durham, NC16 hours ago
Case remains unsolved after local woman killed last fall in Greensboro
Greensboro, NC4 days ago
Charlottesville police release map of recent city shootings
Charlottesville, VA19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy