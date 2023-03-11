ACC Tournament: Duke vs. Virginia odds, picks and predictions
By Skyler Carlin,
3 days ago
The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (25-8) face the No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers (25-6) Saturday in the ACC Tournament championship. Tip from Greensboro Coliseum is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Duke vs. Virginiaodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
The Blue Devils covered as 2.5-point favorites in Friday’s 85-78 victory over No. 13 Miami. Duke is currently on an 8-game win streak and is 4-1 against the spread over its last 5 outings.
The Cavaliers beat Clemson 76-56 Friday to cover as 3-point favorites as the Over (126.5) connected. Virginia has won 4 games in a row and 8 of its last 10 contests but is just 4-5-1 ATS along that stretch.
This will be the second meeting between Duke and Virginia this season. The Cavaliers secured a 69-62 overtime victory to cover as 6-point home favorites and the Over (126) connected on Feb. 11.
Moneyline (ML): Duke -135 (bet $135 to win $100) | Virginia +115 (bet $100 to win $115)
Against the spread (ATS): Duke -2.5 (-105) | Virginia +2.5 (-115)
Over/Under (O/U): 123.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)
Duke vs. Virginia picks and predictions
Prediction
Duke 66, Virginia 62
DUKE (-135) is who I side with Saturday. The Blue Devils are getting hot at the perfect time and the Cavaliers are struggling to score consistently.
LEAN DUKE -2.5 (-105).
The Blue Devils have been impressive in the ACC tournament and have won 8 straight conference games. Duke is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games overall, and Virginia is 2-5-1 ATS in its last 8 games overall.
OVER 123.5 (-105) is how I’d bet the total despite that both squads have strong defenses. Duke has scored 77 or more points in 5 of its last 7 games and has made 76.8% of its free-throw attempts this season (23rd in the nation).
The Blue Devils are 4-2 to the Over in their last 6 games overall and the Cavaliers are 4-1 to the Over as underdogs this season.
