notebookcheck.net

Deal | Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (Intel) with RTX 3070 Ti up to US$930 off in latest sale By Deirdre O'Donnell, 3 days ago

By Deirdre O'Donnell, 3 days ago

Alder Lake Deal Gaming Desktop Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Windows. Lenovo's official US website is currently offering some potentially tantalizing deals as part of its ongoing ...