San Antonio Brahmas at Seattle Sea Dragons odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson,

3 days ago
The San Antonio Brahmas (1-2) and the Seattle Sea Dragons (1-2) meet Saturday night at Lumen Field in Seattle. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET (FX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Brahmas vs. Sea Dragons odds, and make our expert XFL picks, predictions and bets.

The Brahmas followed up a 30-12 win on the road against the Orlando Guardians with a 22-13 setback against the Houston Roughnecks last Sunday. Now, San Antonio has a quick 6-day turnaround and a plane ride to the Pacific Northwest.

The Sea Dragons have scored 20 or more points in all 3 games to date, and Seattle scored its first win last week in a 30-26 decision at Vegas. The Sea Dragons rank 1st in yard per game (383.0) and passing yards per game (284.0). However, Seattle has had problems defensively, especially against the run, allowing 104.0 yards per game (6th).

Brahmas at Sea Dragons odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:10 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Brahmas +170 (bet $100 to win $170) | Sea Dragons -210 (bet $210 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Brahmas +4.5 (-110) | Sea Dragons -4.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 40.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Brahmas at Sea Dragons key injuries

Brahmas

  • WR T.J. Vasher (shoulder) out

Sea Dragons

  • RB Morgan Ellison (leg) questionable
  • TE Charlie Taumoepau (calf) questionable

Brahmas at Sea Dragons picks and predictions

Prediction

Sea Dragons 25, Brahmas 19

The Sea Dragons (-210) will cost you more than 2 times your potential return, and that’s just a little too expensive.

PASS, and look to the spread instead.

The SEA DRAGONS -4.5 (-110) looked rather formidable last week, as former NFL WR Josh Gordon resurfaced, and he looked like the star he was supposed to be. The Seattle offense has been fire, as former NFL signal caller QB Ben DiNucci has done a good job leading this offense. If the defense can give Seattle anything, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a double-digit win.

OVER 40.5 (-110) is the play, as again, Seattle has a lights-out offense. This team has scored 22.0 PPG, and it allows 22.7 PPG. San Antonio isn’t nearly as prolific on offense, but it does have the 2nd-best rushing attack, led by former NFL tailback Kalen Ballage.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips

SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Plus, try out the USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

