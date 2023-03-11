DeKalb authorities seize nearly 200g of drugs, arrest 39 in February

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – During the month of February, agencies in Dekalb County arrested 39 people on drug-related charges.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), Criminal Investigations, the Collinsville Police Department (CPD), the Sylvania Police Department (SPD), Crossville Police Department and Henagar Police Department (HPD) seized 139.5 grams of methamphetamine, 26 grams of marijuana, 1 gram of heroin, 3 grams fentanyl and 30 grams of cocaine over the course of the month while arresting the 39 people.

Thomas Keith Roden (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

On February 2, after receiving multiple complaints of drug activity at a home on County Road 21 in Crossville, DeKalb Sheriff’s deputies and narcotics agents searched the house and found meth and drug paraphernalia.

Thomas Keith Roden, 58, of Crossville was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and one warrant for failure to appear.

Miguel Angel Ramos (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

DeKalb deputies and investigators allegedly found Miguel Angel Ramos, 31, of Albertville in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Ramos was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and pistol possession.

Investigators with the DCSO went to a home on Highway 68 to follow up on several complaints and found illegal substances and a small child.

Misty Cassandra Bruce (51 of Albertville), Jacob Walker Gore (31 of Albertville), Sonny Aaron Gipson (43 of Albertville) and Damien Matthew Owens (44 of Albertville) were all arrested and charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and chemical endangerment of a child.

Misty Cassandra Bruce (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Jacob Walker Gore (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Sonny Aaron Gipson (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Damien Matthew Owens (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Daniel Bonilla (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Misty Nicole Aldridge (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

During a traffic stop on Highway 68 on Feb. 3, sheriff’s deputies found prescription pills that weren’t prescribed to either of the passengers in the vehicle.

Daniel Bonilla, 26, of Boaz, was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, giving false ID to LE Officer and DUI of a controlled substance and Misty Nicole Aldridge, 31, of Gaylesville was arrested for unlawful possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Keisha Leann Price (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Keisha Leann Price, 33, of Albertville was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia after DCSO deputies found she was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop.

James Edward Barron (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

James Edward Barron, 40, of Geraldine was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia after he was found with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Sarah Elizabeth Davis (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Sarah Elizabeth Davis , 41, of Boaz was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance for being found in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop.

Zachary Wolfgang Snapp (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheena Lashawn Rossmeier (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff’s deputies went to an apartment in Fort Payne on Feb. 4 looking for a man with active felony warrants, Zachary Wolfgang Snapp, 42, of Rainsville . When they arrived, Sheena Lashawn Rossmeier, 44, of Fort Payne told deputies that Snapp wasn’t in the apartment.

Deputies later found Snapp hiding in the apartment, along with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Snapp was charged with resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation and two warrants for failure to appear. Rossmeier was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing government operations.

Tracy Dwayne Johnson (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Carol Richardson Bailey (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Tracy Dwayne Johnson , 62, and Carol Richardson Bailey, 56, of Collinsville were reportedly found in their home with methamphetamine, controlled narcotics, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Johnson and Bailey were charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Lee Cornlius (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Christopher Lee Cornlius, 45, of Fort Payne was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia after he was found with meth and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on Feb. 8 in Collinsville.

Kenneth Colby Hawkins (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Officers with the Collinsville Police Department went to a motel and found Kenneth Colby Hawkins, 40, of Boaz with meth and drug paraphernalia. He was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mary Farris (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Amanda Evelyn Proctor (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Mary Farris, 43, of Rainbow City and Amanda Evelyn Proctor, 39, of Collinsville were both arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia after Collinsville Police said they found them in a motel room with methamphetamine.

Kristy Kay Fleming (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

While deputies were at the same Collinsville motel on Feb. 8, DCSO said they found Kristy Kay Fleming, 44, with meth while executing a search warrant. She was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia .

Ocean Phoenix Rice (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Barry Nathanial Rice (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

During a search of a home on Hancock Drive in Rainsville, officials say Ocean Phoenix Rice, 21, and Barry Nathaniel Rice, 43, were found in possession of mushrooms, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

Ocean Rice was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and three warrants for failure to appear. Barry Rice was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and four warrants for failure to appear.

James Monroe Lee (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Narcotics agents, deputies and SPD officers were looking for James Monroe Lee, 49, of Rainsville on County Road 27 because he had several outstanding warrants. DCSO said that Lee was spotted but sped away when deputies attempted to pull him over.

After a brief chase, authorities say Lee ran his car into two deputy vehicles and a tree. DCSO said a trafficking amount of meth, as well as suboxone, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and an ‘undisclosed amount of US Currency’. A search of his home led officials to more meth, marijuana, controlled pills and drug paraphernalia.

Lee was arrested and charged with trafficking in any illegal drug, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, attempt to elude and 10 warrants for failure to appear.

Joseph Wayne Willis (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Crystal R Rogers (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Narcotics agents and deputies reportedly noticed a vehicle described in connection with a burglary call on Feb. 17 and conducted a traffic stop, finding meth and hydrocodone in the vehicle.

Joseph Wayne Willis, 37, of Fort Payne was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree burglary. Crystal R Rogers, 44, of Valley Head was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree burglary.

Joshua Dakota Whitmire (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies and a K-9 unit conducted a traffic stop on County Road 94 in Fyffe, and DCSO said they found the driver was in possession of heroin, fentanyl and Xanax.

Joshua Dakota Whitmire, 31 , was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charles Casey Shelley (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

James Matthew Morris Jr. (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

After DCSO says a search of a vehicle during a traffic stop revealed meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, authorities arrested Charles Casey Shelley, 43, of Collinsville and James Matthew Morris Jr., 27, of Fyffe.

Shelley was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia . Morris Jr. was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a prohibited beverage and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia .

When officers with the Crossville Police Department, along with sheriff’s deputies went to a home in Kilpatrick to follow up on a report of a stolen vehicle, when the officials reportedly found four individuals, three of whom had active warrants, and methamphetamine in the home.

Stacey Burt Crow, 53, of Albertville, Brittany Brannon, 21, of Boaz, and Michael McCormick, 52 of Boaz, were all charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Adam Motley, 36, of Boaz was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one warrant for failure to appear.

Stacey Burt Crow (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Brittany Brannon (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Michael McCormick (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Adam Motley (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Richard Glen Boyd (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Richard Glen Boyd , 51, of Collinsville was inside a parked vehicle when DCSO said he was found in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Samuel Omar Wahdan (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Samuel Omar Wahdan, 31, of Ider was found in his vehicle with meth, according to police. He was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana .

Nicholas Bradley Chastain (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were allegedly found during a traffic stop on Highway 75. The driver, identified as Nicholas Bradley Chastain, 42, of Cleveland, Tennessee , was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eligio Reyes (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Courtney Gail Lashway (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

DCSO said that on Feb. 26, authorities received a call saying a man with a gun was walking around the EconoLodge in Fort Payne. When deputies were arriving, the department said they observed a vehicle running a red light which failed to stop when deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop.

Deputies reportedly chased after the vehicle, until it pulled over a few miles later and those responding found the passenger matched the description of the man with a gun at the EconoLodge.

DCSO said that a trafficking amount of cocaine, two firearms, ecstasy pills and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle. Eligio Reyes, 32, of Corpus Christi, Texas was charged with trafficking in any illegal drug, unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and persons forbidden to possess pistol.

Courtney Gail Lashway, 30, of Nassau, New York, was charged with endangering welfare of child, tampering with physical evidence, attempt to elude, unlawful possession of controlled substance, second-degree promoting prison contraband and trafficking in any illegal drug. The prison contraband charge stems from authorities finding 200 ecstasy pills in Lashway’s possession when she was being booked into the DeKalb County Jail, according to DCSO.

Crystal R Rogers (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

DCSO deputies received a report on Feb. 28 saying a woman was highly intoxicated on County Road 709 in Valley Head. DCSO said that when the deputies arrived, they found Rogers, who was previously arrested on Feb. 17, highly intoxicated and in possession of 33 grams of meth. Officers took her to DeKalb Regional to be evaluated.

Rogers was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in any illegal drug.

You can read the full details for all 39 arrests here .

