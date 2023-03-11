Memorial service honors legendary WBZ-TV reporter Bill Shields

Watch: Bill Shields Memorial Service 39:28

PEMBROKE - A memorial service Saturday honored legendary WBZ-TV reporter Bill Shields. Shields passed away in February after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 70 years old.

Saturday's service was held at North River Church in Pembroke and was streamed live on CBS News Boston.

His sister, Beth Guastella, who gave the eulogy, remembered growing up with Bill in Texas. "No one could tell stories like Bill," she said. She said Bill was the brother who teased her, gave her advice and taught her valuable lessons like "always stand by your friends."

"He was always happy, always laughing, always making me laugh," Guastella said. "Bill was always in pursuit of another experience, a little more fun or a new adventure."

Bill came to Boston from Texas. He was a trusted reporter, a valued member of the community and a very popular figure in Boston television news, winning two Emmys and once named Boston's Most Eligible Bachelor. A classic Bill Shields story had people you remember, people you cry with and laugh with. Often, it was Bill himself making us laugh.

When the weather was at its worst, Bill was at his best. Pounded by wind, rain and snow for hours, Bill reported wearing storm gear and a smile. The native Texan became a hearty New Englander.

"Like when I was little, I basked in his popularity, his celebrity status," she said, adding that what really made her proud to be his sister was how he treated everyone with kindness and humility.

But most of all, he loved his family – his wife Katherine, and sons Raphael, Justin and Tyler.

"We are heartbroken to lose our beloved and best father, brother and husband," Bill's family said in a statement at his passing. "He fought so courageously and without complaint until the end; he went out as soon as life was no longer going to be fun. He loved his friends and family and WBZ family beyond measure."

Danny Marotta, a longtime colleague and friend, spoke of Bill's "Texas charm" and "ever-present Tobasco sauce."

Marotta remembered covering stories with Bill, from parasailing with a camera to get aerial photos in Key West in Florida to following a group of Marine recruits from New England over five days.

"We all have stories about Bill," Marotta said. "The last time I saw Bill and Katherine was on Valentine's Day. ...He had that nice smile on his face. That's the last vision I have of Bill, and I'll take that smile with me for the rest of my life."

Bill fought cancer twice with a lot of friends and fans supporting him.

At the Upstage Lung Cancer event last November, where he received the Fan Award, he said, "I have a different kind of cancer now. I have two types. Mentally, it's a longer haul, but we're getting through it. We're still laughing."

"Bill was the fun guy, and when life was no longer fun, he knew it was time to go," his sister Guastella said.

