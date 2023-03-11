Open in App
Pembroke, MA
See more from this location?
CBS Boston

Memorial service honors legendary WBZ-TV reporter Bill Shields

By CBSBoston.com Staff,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nPr1X_0lFdcwDE00

Watch: Bill Shields Memorial Service 39:28

PEMBROKE - A memorial service Saturday honored legendary WBZ-TV reporter Bill Shields. Shields passed away in February after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 70 years old.

Saturday's service was held at North River Church in Pembroke and was streamed live on CBS News Boston.

His sister, Beth Guastella, who gave the eulogy, remembered growing up with Bill in Texas. "No one could tell stories like Bill," she said. She said Bill was the brother who teased her, gave her advice and taught her valuable lessons like "always stand by your friends."

"He was always happy, always laughing, always making me laugh," Guastella said. "Bill was always in pursuit of another experience, a little more fun or a new adventure."

Bill came to Boston from Texas. He was a trusted reporter, a valued member of the community and a very popular figure in Boston television news, winning two Emmys and once named Boston's Most Eligible Bachelor. A classic Bill Shields story had people you remember, people you cry with and laugh with. Often, it was Bill himself making us laugh.

When the weather was at its worst, Bill was at his best. Pounded by wind, rain and snow for hours, Bill reported wearing storm gear and a smile. The native Texan became a hearty New Englander.

"Like when I was little, I basked in his popularity, his celebrity status," she said, adding that what really made her proud to be his sister was how he treated everyone with kindness and humility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPzIK_0lFdcwDE00
CBS Boston

But most of all, he loved his family – his wife Katherine, and sons Raphael, Justin and Tyler.

"We are heartbroken to lose our beloved and best father, brother and husband," Bill's family said in a statement at his passing. "He fought so courageously and without complaint until the end; he went out as soon as life was no longer going to be fun. He loved his friends and family and WBZ family beyond measure."

Danny Marotta, a longtime colleague and friend,  spoke of Bill's "Texas charm" and "ever-present Tobasco sauce."

Marotta remembered covering stories with Bill, from parasailing with a camera to get aerial photos in Key West in Florida to following a group of Marine recruits from New England over five days.

"We all have stories about Bill," Marotta said. "The last time I saw Bill and Katherine was on Valentine's Day. ...He had that nice smile on his face. That's the last vision I have of Bill, and I'll take that smile with me for the rest of my life."

Bill fought cancer twice with a lot of friends and fans supporting him.

At the Upstage Lung Cancer event last November, where he received the Fan Award, he said, "I have a different kind of cancer now. I have two types. Mentally, it's a longer haul, but we're getting through it. We're still laughing."

"Bill was the fun guy, and when life was no longer fun, he knew it was time to go," his sister Guastella said.

Watch: Bill Shields retires after 41 years at WBZ-TV

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Excitement builds in South Boston ahead of St. Patrick's Day Parade
Boston, MA12 hours ago
Boston News Reporter Receives Vulgar (but Supportive) Shout-Out During Live Broadcast
Boston, MA2 days ago
New England sees nearly 100% increase in white supremacist propaganda
Boston, MA1 day ago
Fugitive slashed 75-year-old Boston man’s throat, then ate his food and slept on his couch: DA
Boston, MA1 day ago
4 things we learned from the Globe investigation into the man charged with killing Tyler Lawrence
Boston, MA1 day ago
Nor'easter is gone, but winter is not over yet
Boston, MA1 day ago
Investigation underway after dome of massive New Hampshire sports complex mysteriously deflates
Goffstown, NH1 day ago
TSA looking to hire federal air marshals in Boston area
Boston, MA21 hours ago
Alewives Tap Room owners out to top their husbands in beer industry
Boston, MA1 day ago
Now a freshman at Harvard, 'crying Northwestern kid' reflects on viral March Madness moment
Cambridge, MA8 hours ago
$100,000 salary in Boston feels like $46,000, according to study
Boston, MA12 hours ago
Suspect accused of eating 75-year-old murder victim’s food, sleeping on couch after random killing
Boston, MA1 day ago
In Case You Weren’t Aware, Pitbull Partied in Lynn, Massachusetts
Lynn, MA3 days ago
Boston bars ready for busy weekend with March Madness, St. Patrick's Day
Boston, MA8 hours ago
State Police remembering Trooper Thomas Clardy 7 years after death
Charlton, MA1 day ago
Mass. State Lottery winner: Man wins $4M, says he liked that ticket was green
Cambridge, MA23 hours ago
Boston fires police sergeant, officer who pushed back on Mayor Wu’s vaccine requirement
Boston, MA2 days ago
Will Bruce Springsteen Throat Surgery, Band Covid Affect Boston Date?
Boston, MA2 days ago
MIT grad students rescue dog dumped in roadway following carjacking in Brookline, police say
Brookline, MA2 days ago
Police: Investigation underway after Lowell mail carrier attacked on route
Lowell, MA1 day ago
Massachusetts State Police add three suspected killers to Most Wanted Fugitive list
Boston, MA3 days ago
‘We called this wrong’: Haverhill apologizes for not canceling school amid harsh weather
Haverhill, MA2 days ago
School closings in Massachusetts and New Hampshire
Boston, MA3 days ago
Gun found in New Hampshire man's carry-on at Logan Airport
Boston, MA2 days ago
Shaw Farm owner devastated after dairy cows killed in Dracut, Massachusetts, barn collapse
Dracut, MA1 day ago
Newsweek names Charlton Memorial, St. Luke’s, Tobey to World’s Best Hospitals list for fifth straight year
Wareham, MA21 hours ago
Boston police officer who sent inflammatory tweets from Jan. 6 rally fired, department says
Boston, MA2 days ago
Police safely locate missing Guilford woman
Guilford, ME3 days ago
Boston EMTs to protest at court hearing for woman accused of violently attacking paramedics
Boston, MA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy