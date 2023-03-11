Open in App
Knoxville, TN
Five Tennessee track athletes receive All-America honors

By Ken Lay,

3 days ago
Tennessee graduate student and distance specialist Dylan Jacobs is a national champion.

Jacobs, who transferred from Notre Dame, won the national championship in the 5,000-meter run Friday as he crossed the finish line in 13 minutes, 37.59 seconds at the NCAA Indoor Championships at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

He is Tennessee’s first 5,000-meter champion in program history.

In the women’s weight throw, Lady Vols’ redshirt junior Chandler Hayden achieved second-team All-America honors as she finished ninth with a mark of 22.9 meters (73 feet, 1-75 inches).

She was one of four Tennessee athletes to earn All-America recognition Friday.

Senior Jacious Sears finished ninth in the in the 200-meter dash to receive the first All-America certificate of her career as she posted a personal-best time of 22.80.

Redshirt junior Jesse Henderson recorded a ninth-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles as he crossed the finish line in 7.69 seconds.

Henderson, a transfer from Mississippi State, earned his third All-America certificate and first with the Vols.

Javonte Harding finished ninth in the 200-meter dash as he posted a time of 20.52. The North Carolina A&T transfer earned his eighth All-America certificate and first for Tennessee.

