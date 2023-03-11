Open in App
Knoxville, TN
SEC baseball scores, records after March 10 games

By Dan Harralson,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LJhGX_0lFdQeD200

No. 2 Tennessee (12-3) defeated Morehead State (9-5), 23-4, Friday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The contest is the first of a three-game series. All games can be watched on SEC Network+.

Tennessee announced a schedule update for the final two games of the series.

UT press release:

The Vols will look to secure the series on Saturday, which will now feature a doubleheader due to projected inclement weather throughout the day on Sunday.

Game 1 of Saturday’s twin billing will begin at 2 p.m. EST with game two scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. EST. Both games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ and the ESPN app. Gates for Saturday’s doubleheader will open one hour prior to first pitch (1 p.m. EST) instead of the normal two hours before.

Following Friday’s games, Vols Wire looks at scores and records for Southeastern Conference teams.

SEC baseball scores and records after Friday’s games are listed below.

Alabama

Columbia 10, Alabama 7 (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)

Alabama’s 2023 record: 14-1

Crimson Tide’s 2022 record: 31-27

Arkansas

Arkansas 7, Louisiana Tech 4 (Fayetteville, Arkansas)

Arkansas’ 2023 record: 11-2

Razorbacks’ 2022 record: 46-21

Auburn

Auburn 7, Southeast Louisiana 1 (Jacksonville, Alabama)

Auburn’s 2023 record: 12-1

Tigers’ 2022 record: 43-22

Florida

Florida 3, Sienna 2 (Gainesville, Florida)

Florida’s 2023 record: 13-3

Gators’ 2022 record: 42-24

Georgia

Georgia 18, Charleston Southern 9 (Athens, Georgia)

Georgia’s 2023 record: 11-3

Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 36-23

Kentucky

Kentucky 5, Southern Illinois 4 (10 innings – Carbondale, Illinois)

Kentucky’s 2023 record: 12-2

Wildcats’ 2022 record: 33-26

LSU

LSU 11, Samford 1 (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

LSU’s 2023 record: 13-1

Tigers’ 2022 record: 40-22

Mississippi State

Mississippi State 8, Lipscomb 2 (Starkville, Mississippi)

Mississippi State’s 2023 record: 9-5

Bulldogs’ 2022 record: 26-30`

Missouri

Game No. 1: Missouri 6, NJIT 1 (Columbia, Missouri)

Game No. 2: NJIT 2, Missouri 1 (Columbia, Missouri)

Missouri’s 2023 record: 11-3

Tigers’ 2022 record: 28-23

Ole Miss

Ole Miss 15, Purdue 7 (Oxford, Mississippi)

Ole Miss’ 2023 record: 12-2

Rebels’ 2022 record: 42-23

South Carolina

South Carolina 20, Bethune-Cookman 3 (Columbia, South Carolina)

South Carolina’s 2023 record: 14-1

Gamecocks’ 2022 record: 27-28

Tennessee 23, Morehead State 4

Tennessee’s 2023 record: 12-3

Volunteers’ 2022 record: 57-9

Texas A&M

Texas A&M 8, Northern Kentucky 1 (College Station, Texas)

Texas A&M’s 2023 record: 10-4

Aggies’ 2022 record: 44-20

Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt 2, Loyola Marymount 1 (Nashville, Tennessee)

Vanderbilt’s 2023 record: 11-4

Commodores’ 2022 record: 39-23

