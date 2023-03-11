SEC baseball scores, records after March 10 games

No. 2 Tennessee (12-3) defeated Morehead State (9-5), 23-4, Friday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
The contest is the first of a three-game series. All games can be watched on SEC Network+.
Tennessee announced a schedule update for the final two games of the series.
UT press release:
The Vols will look to secure the series on Saturday, which will now feature a doubleheader due to projected inclement weather throughout the day on Sunday.
Game 1 of Saturday’s twin billing will begin at 2 p.m. EST with game two scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. EST. Both games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ and the ESPN app. Gates for Saturday’s doubleheader will open one hour prior to first pitch (1 p.m. EST) instead of the normal two hours before.
Following Friday’s games, Vols Wire looks at scores and records for Southeastern Conference teams.
SEC baseball scores and records after Friday’s games are listed below.
