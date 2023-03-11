Gary Lineker offered new job from major broadcaster just hours after controversial Match of the Day axing by BBC

GARY LINEKER has reportedly been offered a new job by BT Sport.

It comes after Lineker was suspended from presenting Match of the Day amid an ongoing dispute with the BBC over his tweets.

BT Sport want Gary Lineker to join them in their transition to TNT Sports Credit: Reuters

Lineker has received an outpour of support since and it appears he could be set for multiple job offers too.

BT Sport are interested as part of their planned summer revamp to become TNT Sports, according to the Daily Mail.

The broadcaster has been bought by Warner Brothers Discovery and they are reportedly planning to expand their football coverage.

And they are targeting Lineker to be the face of their new venture, which includes Premier League and Champions League coverage.

BT Sport have the rights for those competitions for two and four more years respectively.

They are also believed to be in the market for EFL rights, which are currently held by Sky Sports.

