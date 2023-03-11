Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
Simplemost

The 5 best US cities for celebrating St. Patrick’s Day

By Emily OBrien,

5 days ago

While it may seem counterintuitive, you don’t need to travel to Ireland to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style. Cities large and small all across America go all out for the day, offering everything from parades to green beer to green rivers.

The holiday originally began as a Catholic feast day, but now celebrations are diverse and wide-ranging. You can drink shamrock shakes, enjoy themed food and beer, go on pub crawls or find a place to listen to bagpipers. With more than 31 million people in the U.S. claiming Irish ancestry, it might not surprise you that Americans are projected to spend big bucks this year on celebrating — a whopping $6.85 billion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WLxGY_0lFdIfEj00
Adobe

WalletHub recently ranked 200 of the most populated U.S. cities to see which ones would be the best places to go on St. Patrick’s Day. Among the factors the company took into account: St. Patrick’s Day traditions, costs, safety and accessibility, and potential weather on the holiday.

By evaluating each factor using 15 relevant metrics with corresponding weights, each city was graded using a 100-point scale. WalletHub deemed the following the top five places for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations — and we help you break down what makes each location special.

1. Boston

Receiving a total score of 66.9, Boston topped the charts. The city’s storied St. Patrick’s Day parade draws about 1 million spectators annually and venues in the city host an array of themed events, including a multi-day concert series with a local Irish punk band and an Irish film festival, not to mention the pub crawls and party trolleys. This year, festivities take place on March 19.

2. Philadelphia

Coming in just a hair under Boston is Philadelphia at 66.9. Its St. Patrick’s Day Parade is among the oldest in the country and has been held annually since 1771. It’ll happen on March 12 this year. There are a slew of Irish pubs and bar crawls taking place as well.

3. Chicago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WoYUe_0lFdIfEj00
Adobe

With a total score of 63.58, the Windy City might be most known for demonstrating its love for the Irish by pouring gallons of emerald green dye into the Chicago River each year; this year’s event is March 11. People congregate at Grant Park for the parade afterward to celebrate, listen to bagpipers and watch Irish Ceili dancers. Most bars are standing room only that day.

4. Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, which WalletHub also listed as having one of the largest Irish populations in the country (fourth-highest, to be exact), came in with a total score of 61.53. Irish or not, you’ll feel welcomed in this city that will be speckled with green-clad partygoers on March 17. The Pittsburg parade calls itself one of the largest in the nation and includes more than 200 marching units, bands and floats.

5. New York

If you can make it to New York for the holiday, it’ll probably be one for the memory books, thanks to the city’s score of 61.05 on the WalletHub chart. While the parade is the city’s St. Patrick’s Day main attractions on March 15, you can join in the festivities throughout the week. Stop by the Irish Arts Center’s Open Day on March 19 or the New York Irish Whiskey Festival on March 11, or enjoy some of the other celebrations all over the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05sHyU_0lFdIfEj00
Adobe

Noteworthy Mentions

Unexpected cities that made the top 20 include Naperville, Illinois (No. 8); Boise, Idaho (No. 10); Worcester, Massachusetts (No. 12); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (No. 17); and Dayton, Ohio (No. 19).

Additionally, New York and Tampa, Florida, both tied for first place for having the most Irish pubs and restaurants per capita. Seattle, Washington; Boston, Massachusetts; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania rounded out the top five.

An estimated 61% of Americans plan to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year. Will you be one of them?

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Iowa State newsLocal Iowa State
Aldi store in Pittsburgh area is closing in March 2023
Pittsburgh, PA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
How Pittsburgh Really Will Be Hollywood on the Mon In A Couple of Years
Pittsburgh, PA16 hours ago
2 Pennsylvania Cities Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The US
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
On This Charming Pennsylvania Street, You'll Find Centuries of History
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Three Pennsylvania airports receive $39 million for upgrades
Harrisburg, PA22 hours ago
Pennsylvania has named this area the “Safest Place” to live in PA
Collegeville, PA2 days ago
Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves The Best Comfort Food In The State
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Five new stores coming to Pennsylvania for the first time at King of Prussia Mall
King Of Prussia, PA1 day ago
Willie Nelson Outlaw Music Festival Tour coming to Pennsylvania
Hershey, PA2 days ago
M@C Discount brings low-cost goods in by the truckload in Western PA
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Lesser-known Pittsburgh restaurants loved by their neighbors
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Youngstown news anchor announces career change
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
Pa. university draws ire for events featuring ‘provocative’ speakers | Today in Pa.
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
PA House LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus condemns Pitt for ‘transphobic’ events
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
This Is The Best Place To Retire In Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh, PA6 days ago
Pitt students campaign, advocate for Sara Innamorato with ‘Students for Sara’ group
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Popular dessert chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh, PA4 days ago
117-unit Shadyside apartment building clears zoning board
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
House of the Week: Brand New Luxury Home North of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA22 hours ago
Lottery ticket worth $3 million sold at Pennsylvania store
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Body found near Ohio River last year identified
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Cape Cod man is facing charges for attempted robbery of a Boston bank
Boston, MA4 days ago
New Bedford and Fall River ranked in Top Ten most dangerous cities in Massachusetts
New Bedford, MA5 days ago
Major discount grocer opens another new store location in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Highmark Health working to lease out more than 145,000 square feet of Fifth Avenue Place
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Photos: Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day Parade
Pittsburgh, PA5 days ago
Northeast Winter Storm Now Looks to Affect Coastal Cities
New York City, NY4 days ago
City manager gives update on progress in Hermitage
Hermitage, PA1 day ago
Barnes & Noble Brings 2 New Locations To Massachusetts, Bouncing Back After Pandemic
Wareham, MA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy