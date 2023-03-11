Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals LB Germaine Pratt clears Instagram before free agency

By Chris Roling,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KyQss_0lFdCQIo00

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt is one of the team’s free agents expected to likely leave when the market opens next week.

Pratt added a little fuel to the proverbial fire recently, deleting his Instagram account after posting a story with the caption “new beginnings, new happenings, new memories.”

Granted, pro athletes deleting social media accounts or going private ahead of negotiations is almost mandatory at this point. But Pratt is expected to have a solid market that could put him out of Cincinnati’s price range at a time the team wants to shift some of the money from the defense to the offense with extensions looming for Joe Burrow and others.

Cincinnati also has potential Pratt replacements such as Akeem Davis-Gaithersburg and Markus Bailey already on the roster.

As of this writing, Pratt’s Twitter remains live, though this was his most recent message:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TKWAL_0lFdCQIo00
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cincinnati, OH newsLocal Cincinnati, OH
Talented Free Agent Cornerback: 'I Really Like What The Bengals Have'
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Why Bengals lost Vonn Bell in free agency
Cincinnati, OH20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lions fans are not happy about losing RB Jamaal Williams
Detroit, MI8 hours ago
Report: Star RB being shopped in trade talks
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Jack Sanborn reacts to Bears signing former Wisconsin teammate T.J. Edwards
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Seahawks GM John Schneider takes veiled shot at Russell Wilson's agent
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Miles Sanders thanks the city of Philadelphia after Eagles agree to deal with Rashaad Penny
Philadelphia, PA14 hours ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Surveillance Video
Phoenix, AZ15 hours ago
Free-agent receivers reportedly ‘blowing up’ Patrick Mahomes’ phone, want to join Chiefs
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Parents of slain Alabama woman: Brandon Miller still playing is ‘unimaginable’
Tuscaloosa, AL18 days ago
Chris Jones loves the Chiefs so much, he may have incinerated his contract bargaining position
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
There's Growing Talk Of Another Blockbuster NFL Draft Trade
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Graham Glasgow releases statement after being cut by Broncos
Denver, CO1 day ago
Jimmy Garoppolo signing could have serious impact on 1st round of 2023 NFL draft
Las Vegas, NV10 hours ago
How the Jalen Ramsey trade impacts the Eagles
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Former UNC basketball recruiting target enters transfer portal
Greeley, CO1 day ago
NFL News: Former Notre Dame star reportedly agrees to monster deal with Broncos
Denver, CO1 day ago
Lamar Collusion? Source Talks of Ravens 'Dirty Work'
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Report: Patriots interested in bringing back former 1st-round pick WR
Houston, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy