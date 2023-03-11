Austin
Change location
See more from this location?
Austin, TX
BoardingArea
Lufthansa Flight Attendants Ordered Passengers to Delete Cellphone Footage of Cabin Carnage After Turbulence Rattled Plane
By Mateusz Maszczynski,3 days ago
By Mateusz Maszczynski,3 days ago
A flight attendant aboard a Lufthansa flight that was shaken by severe turbulence while flying from Austin, Texas, to Frankfurt earlier this month reportedly ordered...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0