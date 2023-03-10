Open in App
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM

Hidden Valley Celebrates “National Ranch Day” With Limited-Edition Ice Cream

By paige.boyd,

5 days ago

Today, Mar. 10, is National Ranch Day , and popular salad dressing brand Hidden Valley decided to mark the occasion with… Ranch Ice Cream?!

Yes, you read that correctly.

Hidden Valley announced on Thursday that it’s teaming up with popular Brooklyn-based ice cream parlor Van Leeuwen for a limited-edition ice cream flavor, to be sold at select Walmart locations from March 20 to May 28. As reported by PEOPLE , the frozen treat provides “savory flavors of ranch, including buttermilk, flavorful herbs and a touch of sweetness.”

Ben Van Leeuwen, co-founder and CEO of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, said in a statement: “We’re so excited to debut this new series of flavors and unveil what is possibly our most surprising ice cream yet. We have done some creative collaborations and can’t wait for Walmart shoppers to try this new and exciting flavor along with our other Spring specials.”

Added Rachel Garrison, associate director at Hidden Valley Ranch: “We know that Hidden Valley Ranch goes with just about everything – pizza, carrots, French fries – but ice cream is a first for us. Insider tip? Top your scoops with crushed pretzels or potato chips for a perfect salty crunch.”

If your tastebuds are not up for that challenge, Van Leeuwen will also release a line of springtime flavors to Walmart as well. Among the new flavors are sweet maple cornbread, blood orange chocolate chip, carrot cake, strawberry shortcake, honey graham cracker and limoncello cake.

