After Magnum P.I.'s Return, Actor Stephen Hill Reflects On Fan Support In The Show's 'Darkest Hour,' Plus Hopes For The Future
By Laura Hurley,
5 days ago
Magnum P.I. was back in primetime in the 2023 TV premiere schedule , which seemed impossible less than a year earlier after the show was initially cancelled by CBS after the Season 4 finale . NBC stepped in to rescue the show after a strong fan campaign that extended as far as funding a billboard in Times Square. Now that Season 5 is several episodes in, actor Stephen Hill spoke with CinemaBlend to both reflect on the support from fans (including that billboard) and look ahead to his hopes for the show’s future.
With the fifth season now in full swing, Stephen Hill spoke with CinemaBlend about whether or not the fan campaign changed his perspective on the show and playing T.C. He shared:
The Magnum P.I. fandom certainly went above and beyond hoping for the best and trending on social media, including a Times Square billboard showing the iconic red Ferrari and an all-caps message: “SAVE MAGNUM P.I.” While actress Amy Hill (who plays Kumu) had no idea about the billboard before it debuted , Stephen Hill was well aware, and it still means a lot to him months later. He continued:
Luckily, there was some light after the darkest hour when hope for a Magnum P.I. future seemed all but gone for good. NBC renewed the show for two more seasons, and got back into production in time for Magnum and Co. to be back in primetime early in the new year. Whether or not the billboard was an important factor in the renewal may never be known, but it worked to pump Stephen Hill back up.
So, even though he knew about the billboard ahead of time, what was his reaction when he actually saw it? Images were floating around social media once the billboard was unveiled, after all, and Stephen Hill shared a fun story about why its placement in Times Square hit close to home for him and his hopes for the future, saying:
Magnum P.I. promotional images tend to focus on Jay Hernandez’s Thomas Magnum and Perdita Weeks’ Juliet Higgins, but maybe the day will come for the spotlight to spread to the ensemble more as well! Only time will tell; Season 5 has certainly kept all the characters busy.
In the next new episode, called “Welcome To Paradise, Now Die!” and airing on March 12, Rick and T.C. will have a mission… although not one that they faced when they were overseas. They’ll join forces to search for Roberto II after the mouse goes missing, and based on the promo, a different kind of discovery may happen, with or without Kumu as what Amy Hill dubs their “voice of reason.” Take a look:
Tune in to NBC on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET for new episodes of Magnum P.I. , and revisit any that you may have missed from Season 5 so far streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription . The two-season renewal means that fans don’t have to worry about the show being cut short at the close of the current fifth, and there’s a lot to look forward to.
