Liverpool fail to score vs Bournemouth in 1-0 loss after 7-0 win over Manchester United

Liverpool have failed to score against relegation-threatened Bournemouth in the Premier League in a 1-0 loss to the Cherries, less than a week after thrashing Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's side fell behind to a Philip Billing goal after 28 minutes on the south coast and were unable to find a way back into the game.

Mohamed Salah missed the Reds' best chance of the afternoon as he blasted a penalty well wide after 69 minutes.

Liverpool had beaten Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield in the teams' first meeting this season and came into this fixture off the back of their incredible 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United last Sunday.

But it was another setback for Klopp's men in an up-and-down campaign so far as the Reds missed the chance to draw level with Tottenham in fourth place ahead of Spurs' game against Nottingham Forest, although Liverpool do still have a game in hand over Antonio Conte's side.

For Bournemouth, meanwhile, it was a vital victory which moves the Cherries off the bottom of the table and out of the relegation zone – for now at least.