Open in App
FourFourTwo

Liverpool fail to score vs Bournemouth in 1-0 loss after 7-0 win over Manchester United

By Ben Hayward,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S6f85_0lFctd0b00

Liverpool have failed to score against relegation-threatened Bournemouth in the Premier League in a 1-0 loss to the Cherries, less than a week after thrashing Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's side fell behind to a Philip Billing goal after 28 minutes on the south coast and were unable to find a way back into the game.

Mohamed Salah missed the Reds' best chance of the afternoon as he blasted a penalty well wide after 69 minutes.

Liverpool had beaten Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield in the teams' first meeting this season and came into this fixture off the back of their incredible 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United last Sunday.

But it was another setback for Klopp's men in an up-and-down campaign so far as the Reds missed the chance to draw level with Tottenham in fourth place ahead of Spurs' game against Nottingham Forest, although Liverpool do still have a game in hand over Antonio Conte's side.

For Bournemouth, meanwhile, it was a vital victory which moves the Cherries off the bottom of the table and out of the relegation zone – for now at least.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL5 days ago
‘Family Feud’ Contestant Accused of Killing Wife Joked With Steve Harvey About Marriage
Quincy, IL23 hours ago
Mike Pence Attacks Donald Trump's Faith, Accuses Ex-President Of Being A Fake Christian
Washington, DC13 hours ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Girlfriend Announcement
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Rasheem Carter's family shared a trail camera photo from the day he was reported missing that his mom believes shows him 'running for his life'
Taylorsville, MS1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy