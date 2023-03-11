Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFC West Watch: Rams reportedly would "love to trade Stafford"

By Kole Musgrove,

5 days ago
Although the Seattle Seahawks did their part to shore up question marks on their end by re-signing Geno Smith, there is plenty of quarterback uncertainty in the NFC West. While the San Francisco 49ers may not know who will start for them in Week 1, they might not be the only California team with this same dilemma.

Appearing on Pat McAfee’s show, former NFL executive Michael Lombardi claims the Los Angeles Rams “would love to trade (Matthew) Stafford” due to his exorbitant salary for the 2023 season. Lombardi additionally claimed to know the Rams have been in contact with other teams in efforts to potentially move Stafford.

Life comes at you fast in the NFL. A little over one year ago, Stafford became a Super Bowl champion and helped deliver a Lombardi trophy (no relation between Michael and the Packers legend who’s namesake is the trophy) to the City of Los Angeles for the first time the Raiders did it in the 1983 season.

Now, he is being shopped, and could be in a new NFL home come Week 1.

