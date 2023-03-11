Open in App
Memphis, TN
Fat Joe Blasts Tee Morant For 'Getting Drunk' At Ja's Games Instead Of Being A Good Parent

By Orlando Silva,

3 days ago

Legendary rapper Fat Joe called out Tee Morant for getting drunk at Ja Morant's games instead of being a good father.

Ja Morant's recent scandals have everybody voicing their opinion on the Memphis Grizzlies' young star, as many people are trying to help him get things back on track.

While some have tried to help the point guard, others have criticized his father, Tee Morant. Legendary rapper Fat Joe had some things to say about Tee.

“Ja Morant always got his father there,” Fat Joe said. “Instead of enjoying the scene and getting drunk at the games, he better school his son before the kid loses his career [and] loses all the greatness he gotta bring. You gotta understand, as a fan, I’m selfish, I don’t want nothing to happen to Ja Morant because he got so many Christmases, so many birthdays, so many times to light them up on TV. He is must see TV. I do not want this kid to get in trouble. They said he’s still young, that means nothing…You cannot be out there punching people with a gun… Somebody tell this future billionaire to sit his a*s down!”

Things have been really complex for Ja the past couple of weeks. The player has been involved in a series of controversies, but the final straw for the Grizzlies was Ja flashing a gun on Instagram Live exactly one week ago.

He has a big talent and it's sad to see him trying to waste it all just like that. Morant can be one of the future faces of the league, but his recent antics make it hard for him and the NBA.

Tee Morant Reacts To Ja Morant's Controversies

Just like fans, players, and analysts have expressed their opinion on this situation, Tee Morant also opened up on Ja's controversies, saying that he has no excuse for the 23-year-old's behavior . Things have gotten really serious for the player, and it could get worse soon.

The Colorado police announced that they didn't find enough evidence to press charges against Ja, and the player won't have trouble with them. However, he's still under investigation by the NBA and the league could make a drastic decision on Ja's future.

