Touchdown Wire sends Vikings impressive cornerback in mock draft

The trend in NFL mock drafts as of late has the Minnesota Vikings selecting Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks and Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire is the latest expert that made the pick.

Banks is a very aggressive, physical cornerback that thrives in man coverage. He attacks the ball in the air with maliciousness and can thrive against the best receivers.

Here is what my scouting report had to say about Banks.

The first thing that jumps off the page with him is ball skills. Banks attacks the football with aggression and was trusted to cover top receivers in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rashee Rice. Banks can play in both man and zone coverage. In man, he stays in phase with the receiver well and doesn’t leave the hip pocket. Works well in trail. In zone, he understands where he is and can click and close fast on the football.

Last week, eight mock drafts had the Vikings selecting Banks and it’s not slowing down any time soon.