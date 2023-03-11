Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Touchdown Wire sends Vikings impressive cornerback in mock draft

By Tyler Forness,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nME99_0lFcrn3700

The trend in NFL mock drafts as of late has the Minnesota Vikings selecting Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks and Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire is the latest expert that made the pick.

Banks is a very aggressive, physical cornerback that thrives in man coverage. He attacks the ball in the air with maliciousness and can thrive against the best receivers.

Here is what my scouting report had to say about Banks.

The first thing that jumps off the page with him is ball skills. Banks attacks the football with aggression and was trusted to cover top receivers in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rashee Rice.

Banks can play in both man and zone coverage. In man, he stays in phase with the receiver well and doesn’t leave the hip pocket. Works well in trail. In zone, he understands where he is and can click and close fast on the football.

Last week, eight mock drafts had the Vikings selecting Banks and it’s not slowing down any time soon.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lions fans are not happy about losing RB Jamaal Williams
Detroit, MI12 hours ago
Former Bears RB David Montgomery shares gratitude, bids Chicago farewell
Chicago, IL12 hours ago
Jack Sanborn reacts to Bears signing former Wisconsin teammate T.J. Edwards
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Former UNC basketball recruiting target enters transfer portal
Greeley, CO1 day ago
Report: Patriots interested in bringing back former 1st-round pick WR
Houston, TX1 day ago
ESPN's Jordan Reid says this NFL team is the best fit for Stetson Bennett
Athens, GA2 days ago
NFL News: Former Notre Dame star reportedly agrees to monster deal with Broncos
Denver, CO1 day ago
DeMarcus Walker reacts to joining the Bears
Chicago, IL23 hours ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Surveillance Video
Phoenix, AZ19 hours ago
Tracking the Lions early moves in free agency and how they've impacted NFL draft plans
Detroit, MI1 hour ago
Broncos cut 2 wide receivers from offseason roster
Denver, CO16 hours ago
Report: Mike Vrabel 'hates' ex-Titans RG Nate Davis
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Sean Payton's Broncos to sign another former Saints player
Denver, CO55 minutes ago
Twitter reacts to RB David Montgomery signing with the Lions
Chicago, IL12 hours ago
Why Bengals lost Vonn Bell in free agency
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Graham Glasgow releases statement after being cut by Broncos
Denver, CO1 day ago
Packers place second-round restricted tender on OT Yosh Nijman
Green Bay, WI1 hour ago
Vikings to give CB Byron Murphy a two-year, $22 million deal. Grade: B
Minneapolis, MN3 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys fans and players flooded Twitter to approve of the resigning of Donovan Wilson
Dallas, TX1 hour ago
Breaking down every move involving the Packers in free agency
Green Bay, WI2 hours ago
Panthers signing TE Hayden Hurst to 3-year deal
Charlotte, NC50 minutes ago
35 best remaining free agents for Colts on final legal tampering day
Indianapolis, IN3 hours ago
Kelsey Plum gets back at Josh McDaniels after her husband Darren Waller was traded
Las Vegas, NV3 hours ago
CBS Sports labels Falcons 'losers' following Day 1 of free agency
Atlanta, GA21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy