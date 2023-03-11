WATCH: Tom Izzo praises Ohio State and job Chris Holtmann has done, is a 'fun team to watch'

Ohio State is putting the world on notice that it isn’t dead. There’s still a long way to go for the Buckeyes to knock the door down but after beating Michigan State in a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal, there’s now a chance to make an even bigger statement against Purdue on Saturday.

The Buckeyes have improved greatly over the last couple of weeks, and we’re now seeing the fruits of the laborious process of bringing a young team along. Head coach Chris Holtmann has taken a lot of heat this season with the disappointing season, but things look much brighter for the future after what we’ve all witnessed during this late-season run.

You can consider Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo as a believer in what Holtmann has done and said that and more in his postgame press conference after the loss to the Buckeyes Friday. He originally came to the defense of Holtmann after the bad loss in an even worse stretch in Columbus, and he spent some considerable time doubling down on that after the game Friday.

In case you missed any of it, his comments are entertaining, insightful, and a little rebellious. Check out everything he and the Michigan State players said about Ohio State after the game thanks to the Spartan Mag YouTube channel.

Ohio State will now try to keep things rolling, but it’ll be even tougher against No. 1 seed Purdue on Saturday afternoon.