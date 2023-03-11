Open in App
Athlon Sports

Marriott Reveals Allegations Against Michael Irvin

By Mitchell Forde,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sqvCB_0lFcpQcs00

More than a month after Michael Irvin was pulled from his NFL Network television gig as a result of allegations of misconduct, we finally have some insight into those allegations.

Marriott disclosed specific details about the inappropriate behavior Irvin allegedly directed toward an employee of a Phoenix area hotel prior to the Super Bowl in a court filing on Friday. The specifics were obtained by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Irvin has since filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit against Marriott and the employee, whose identity has not been revealed.

Marriott alleges that Irvin flagged down the employee, told her he found her attractive, and introduced himself. Below is an excerpt from the court filing, via ProFootballTalk .

“Irvin also reached out and touched the Victim’s arm during this conversation without her consent, causing her to step back, becoming visibly uncomfortable. Irvin then asked the Victim whether she knew anything about having a ‘big Black man inside of [her].’ Taken aback by Irvin’s comments, the Victim responded that his comments were inappropriate, and she did not wish to discuss it further.

“Irvin then attempted to grab the Victim’s hand again and said he was ‘sorry if he brought up bad memories’ for her.’ The Victim pulled her hand away and tried to back away from Irvin as he continued to move towards her.”

Marriott alleges that two other hotel employees noticed the victim appearing uncomfortable and moved closer to the interaction. At that point, Irvin shook the employee's hand and "stated that he would come back to find her sometime that week when she was working."

The filing also claims that Irvin "said aloud, 'She bad,' 'She bad,' 'I want to hit that,' and slapped himself in the face three times, saying, ‘Keep it together, Mike.’”

Irvin's attorney Levi McCathern, responded with a statement to Gehlken in which he called the allegations "total hogwash." He said the security footage of the interaction will prove those allegations false, and he hopes to release it next week.

McCathern revealed during a press conference on Wednesday that he had been granted access to the footage but not allowed to share it with Irvin or the public.

“Marriott’s recently-created account goes against all the eyewitnesses and Michael’s own testimony as well as common sense,” McCathern said. “We will release the video next week. There is no sexual assault. The fact Marriott is taking the position that it is is an insult to all of the true female victims out there.”

The allegations are, obviously, disturbing. Hopefully the release of the video allows the truth about the interaction to come out.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NFL Legend Michael Irvin
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Michael Irvin releases video of hotel encounter with alleged accuser
Dallas, TX14 hours ago
Former Cowboys WR Michael Irvin dropped his 100-million-dollar lawsuit against Marriott
Dallas, TX21 hours ago
Michael Irvin releases hotel video, saying it shows he did nothing wrong
Dallas, TX20 hours ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA4 days ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Marriott: Irvin was 'visibly intoxicated' night of encounter that led to $100 million lawsuit
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Take a Peek Inside Coach Deion Sanders’ Colorado Mansion
Boulder, CO21 days ago
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD6 days ago
Katy Perry Flies Solo On Red Carpet After Orlando Bloom Spills Awkward Revelations About Their Relationship
Los Angeles, CA11 days ago
WATCH: Irvin's lawyers release surveillance video from Phoenix hotel lobby
Phoenix, AZ22 hours ago
Buccaneers Have Reportedly Made Decision On Lamar Jackson
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Parents of slain Alabama woman: Brandon Miller still playing is ‘unimaginable’
Tuscaloosa, AL18 days ago
Jury Awards Black Mother and Daughters $8.5M After Being Handcuffed by Cops at Starbucks
Castro Valley, CA6 days ago
Former Timberwolves top pick Felton Spencer dies
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Ja Morant And His Sister Were Involved In An Incident At A Girls High School Volleyball Game
Memphis, TN21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy