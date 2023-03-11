Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 3 Steelers candidates for contract restructures in 2023

By Curt Popejoy,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oRUyD_0lFcjI1g00

One tool of NFL teams to get relief from the salary cap is via a contract restructure. The Pittsburgh Steelers have some players they can still release to free up cap space but another tool is through contract restructures for guys with more than one year left on their current contracts. Here are the three guys who could work with the team to move some 2023 base to bonus and give Pittsburgh some cap space.

DT Cam Heyward

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IeCeN_0lFcjI1g00
(AP Photo/Phil Pavely)

The top candidate for a restructure is defensive tackle Cam Heyward. His base salary is $15.85 million in 2023 and a portion of that could be spread out over the final two years of the contract as a bonus.

LB T.J. Watt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IbjHn_0lFcjI1g00
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Edge T.J. Watt has a massive base salary of $20 million for 2023 and with three years left on his big contract, there is plenty of space to spread out the hit.

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iXCkA_0lFcjI1g00
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers rewarded Minkah Fitzpatrick with a huge new contract and no roster bonus built in for 2024, 2025 and 2026. So the team has quite a bit of wiggle room with his 2023 $14.5 million base.

