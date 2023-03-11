Podcast: Who are the top interior offensive linemen in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Cleveland Browns will likely watch center Ethan Pocic walk in free agency as they have invested steep assets into the other four offensive linemen already. With that being said, they could look for a center to come in and compete with the likes of Nick Harris and Dawson Deaton in the 2023 NFL Draft. As their cap situation begins to get tight as well, the Browns may look to ship off Wyatt Teller and clear some space in the next year or two.

Who are the top interior offensive linemen in this year’s draft class, you might ask? We’ve got you covered. This episode of the Daft on Draft podcast is all about interior offensive linemen.