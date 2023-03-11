Open in App
Starkville, MS
On3.com

Chris Jans reveals how Mississippi State came together to become potential tournament team

By Steve Samra,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V7hLB_0lFcYkDl00
(Hitt/Getty Images)

Chris Jans’ first season at Mississippi State has been a rollercoaster, but the Bulldogs are on the verge of being chosen for the NCAA Tournament.

While they were beaten during the SEC Tournament, their record may be good enough to get them into the dance regardless. Speaking to the media last week, Jans revealed how Mississippi State came together to become a potential NCAA Tournament team, and how proud he is of his roster.

“That’s what I talked in the locker room about our team, about what a hodgepodge group of people we put together,” started Jans. “We’ve had some ups and downs, which is normal for a new coach, new staff, especially in the landscape of college basketball. It’s obviously becoming more normal. But when you’re new, there’s a lot of things to sort out. We got off to that great start in the non-league, had some confidence. Then some adversity hit when we got into SEC play. Locally, in all my press conferences, I talked about the fact that I don’t remember being as proud of a group sticking together, weathers the storm, continuing to practice at a high level, and not giving up, not throw the towel in.

“That’s the reason I think we’ve had success is because of that time when we were struggling in the win column, we are so close. They kept grinding, kept with it, kept believing. They didn’t start questioning each other or us. That’s probably what I’m proud of most.”

Alas, Mississippi State finished the season with a 21-12 record, but was blown out by the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament. Still, they have nothing to be ashamed of, as Nate Oats’ squad is one of the best in the country.

Perhaps they’ll get another shot at them in the NCAA Tournament. If Chris Jans’ squad isn’t selected, it’ll certainly be an upset.

