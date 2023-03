Ole Miss freshman slugger Will Furniss

No. 4 Ole Miss slugged its way past Purdue for a 15-7 win on Friday in the first of a three-game weekend series to close out the Rebels’ non-conference slate.

The Rebels (12-2) posted four runs in each of the first two innings, showing once more why they’re one of the most-feared offenses in college baseball.

Kemp Alderman, Ole Miss’ light-tower-power clean-up hitter, had a career-record-tying five RBI. He was 2 for 4 with a home run that traveled 400 feet out to left field and left his bat with a 118 mph exit velocity.

Anthony Calarco, the first-year transfer first baseman from Northwestern, extended the torrid start to his Rebel career by going 3 for 5 with three RBI and two runs scored. He’s reached base in 13 straight games.

TJ McCants homered twice in what has been a star-turn of a third Ole Miss season for the Rebel right fielder. He added three RBI and scored two runs. McCants also laid out for a highlight-worthy, double-robbing sliding catch.

Senior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier was 2 for 5 with an RBI, while true freshman designated hitter Will Furniss was 2 for 4 with two RBI.

The teams face off again Saturday at noon.

Let’s take a look back at the series-opening win on Friday.

Highlight video and pictures provided by Ole Miss Athletics.

