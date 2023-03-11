Seth Greenberg reveals biggest key to Kansas-Texas Big 12 Championship Game

(Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images)

The top two seeds, No. 1 Kansas and No. 2 Texas, square off in the Big 12 Championship Game and ESPN’s Seth Greenberg provided the biggest key to the contest.

In a matchup of star players, Kansas’ Dajuan Harris Jr. and Texas’ Tyrese Hunter are the head-to-head. Based on how Texas will play in the game, the Jayhawks’ title hopes could rest on Harris’ shoulders.

Greenberg broke it down ahead of the title game and Selection Sunday approaching.

“It’s Tyrese Hunter and Dajuan Harris Jr.,” Greenberg said on SportsCenter. “So think about this, both of these teams are without one of their starters … but Dajuan Harris is the key to this Kansas team and he’s gonna be defended by Tyrese Hunter. Hunter, over the last six games, averaging 14 points … But the most important thing is because of the way that Texas is going to defend Kansas, the ball is going to be in Harris’ hands. He’s gonna have space.

“Watching that matchup, can Harris get downhill? Can he give Kansas some scoring? That’ll be a key matchup. Two elite point guards, both elite defenders, but the way that Texas is gonna defend, Harris is gonna have opportunities to attack the basket and make plays.”

Texas hasn’t missed a beat en route to the Big 12 title game. Interim coach Rodney Terry took over for Chris Beard earlier this year and the Longhorns certainly look like one of the better basketball programs in the country.

“I’ve got a great staff behind me,” Terry said after defeating Kansas over the weekend. “From day one, we added a couple of new guys to our staff and we’ve had great chemistry. We talk about our team having great chemistry, but our staff’s had great chemistry. No one come in with an ego. Everybody’s just working as hard as they can work. Everybody’s doing their job at an elite level, doing more than sometimes asked in terms of not just X’s and O’s, but you have to have relationships with players and relationships with teams.”

Texas finished the regular season with a 23-8 record and 12-6 mark in the Big 12, which is considered the toughest conference in the country this season.

Kansas takes on Texas in the Big 12 Championship Game Saturday at 6:00 p.m. ET.