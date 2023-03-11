Buzz Williams shares how Muhammad Ali, former inmate inspire Texas A&M in big moments

In sports at virtually ever level, players and coaches alike look at the greats to see what they can obtain and learn from them. For Texas A&M, Muhammad Ali has been a source of inspiration, by way of an unlikely relationship.

Coach Buzz Williams has had his team operating on one saying that he attributes to an ex-convict who studied Ali’s ways.

“That started with there’s only three signs in the building, one of them is ‘Fight in the middle of the ring,'” Williams explained. “It was a quote shirt from Year No. 1. It was an ex-con that I became friends with that, he learned how to read when he was in prison, and so he started studying Muhammad Ali.”

The inspirational phrase, ‘fight in the middle of the ring,’ is a subtle reminder to players to be ready to scrap hard at any moment in a game.

Williams explained the saying in more depth, but it centers on Ali never closing his eyes during a fight, even when he was about to take a punch to the face. Ali always wanted to be aware of where the next blow might come from.

The relationship with the ex-con has helped Williams coach his team.

“As I got to know him he taught me that Muhammad Ali never blinked,” Williams said. “So I started researching all of of this and he was helping me, and I was reading, I was watching YouTube. And no matter what was going on, Muhammad Ali would never blink even when he was getting hit and how he learned to fight in the middle of the ring.”

Texas A&M was just 6-5 at one point this season and now looks to be in line for a low seed in the NCAA Tournament. That’s a testament to Williams’ players learning the Ali way of thinking, of competing.

“I think when you’re in the fights that we’ve been in over the last nine weeks, your ability to not flinch just improves,” Williams said. “The figurative fights they’ve learned not to flinch.”

It’s not just one or two players who has absorbed the message from Ali and put it into practice, either. It’s several.

“And I think their ability not to flinch is just, there’s example after example after example,” Williams said. “Not a player, there’s multiple players. Who’s the best player? Don’t know, depends on the day. Who’s the best team? Our team has improved with each passing game.”