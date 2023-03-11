Evan: Edwin Diaz's trumpets entrance better than Mariano Rivera's Enter Sandman

Edwin Diaz vs. Mariano Rivera? Evan Roberts and Jerry Ferrara can easily agree that Rivera is the superior closer.

But when it comes to their entrance songs? That’s when the two disagree.

For Jerry, filling in for Craig on Friday, Diaz’s trumpets entrance was easy to get into, until it became overblown by the second half of the 2022 season.

“Doing it once was really cool. It was dope,” Jerry said. “But by the eighth time, I was like, I get it…I think when you shoot it 15 times with all those different camera angles - they’re trying to make it mystical. I think he’s an amazing closer, and maybe it will become mystical. But we know what’s mystical: Enter Sandman.”

For Evan, Rivera’s iconic entrance was simply the greatest closer of all time using an overplayed and middling song that doesn’t compare to the trumpets.

“I never saw someone as good at his job than Mariano Rivera,” Evan said. “His intro was not as good as the Edwin Diaz trumpets. It’s just not. It’s Enter Sandman, it’s Metallica, whatever.

“The trumpets were a song we never heard before. Enter Sandman? Metallica? Come on.”

The only way Evan would ever get tired of hearing those trumpets?

“Once he blew a big game.”

