Open in App
WFAN Sports Radio

Evan: Edwin Diaz's trumpets entrance better than Mariano Rivera's Enter Sandman

By Carton RobertsRyan Chichester,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a6i91_0lFcXQTu00

Edwin Diaz vs. Mariano Rivera? Evan Roberts and Jerry Ferrara can easily agree that Rivera is the superior closer.

But when it comes to their entrance songs? That’s when the two disagree.

For Jerry, filling in for Craig on Friday, Diaz’s trumpets entrance was easy to get into, until it became overblown by the second half of the 2022 season.

“Doing it once was really cool. It was dope,” Jerry said. “But by the eighth time, I was like, I get it…I think when you shoot it 15 times with all those different camera angles - they’re trying to make it mystical. I think he’s an amazing closer, and maybe it will become mystical. But we know what’s mystical: Enter Sandman.”

For Evan, Rivera’s iconic entrance was simply the greatest closer of all time using an overplayed and middling song that doesn’t compare to the trumpets.

“I never saw someone as good at his job than Mariano Rivera,” Evan said. “His intro was not as good as the Edwin Diaz trumpets. It’s just not. It’s Enter Sandman, it’s Metallica, whatever.

“The trumpets were a song we never heard before. Enter Sandman? Metallica? Come on.”

The only way Evan would ever get tired of hearing those trumpets?

“Once he blew a big game.”

Follow WFAN's afternoon team on Twitter: @CartonRoberts , @EvanRobertsWFAN , @TommyLugauer , and @CMacWFAN

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN5 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX5 days ago
Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars: See the Style Winners and Losers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Florida man serving 400-year prison sentence freed after being exonerated
Fort Lauderdale, FL13 hours ago
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL12 hours ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Surveillance Video
Phoenix, AZ15 hours ago
Three grocery stores including Aldi begin closing their doors in days – see all the locations being shuttered up
Lower Burrell, PA19 hours ago
Another catalytic converter thief killed under car
Savannah, GA20 hours ago
WATCH: Rudy Giuliani Rages at Prospect of Trump Getting Indicted in Stormy Daniels Probe, Asks Why Bill Clinton Wasn’t Charged for Affair With Monica Lewinsky
New York City, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy