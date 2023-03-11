‘Collect memories, not things’: 88-year-old patriarch reflects on creating family tree of Philly sports fans

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Hank Marron has generations of Philly sports fandom in his bones, a bloodline rooted down his family tree. His kids awe at the 88-year-old’s ability to reel off key moments, for instance, of the 1950 World Series between the “Whiz Kid” Phillies and Yankees.

Relief pitcher Jim Konstanty started Game 1 against the Yankees and lost 1-0.

Robin Roberts pitched Game 2, which was a 2-1, 10-inning loss because Joe DiMaggio hit a home run in extra innings.

Game 3 was a 3-2 loss with Ken Heintzelman getting the start.

Game 4 was a loss too.

Marron was a teenager from Germantown at the time of that Fall Classic — his earliest memory being immersed in Philadelphia sports.

“And if you ask him what he had for breakfast this morning, he’s not going to remember that,” said his 61-year-old son John Marron of Warrington.

Hank, now of Hatboro, laughs in the background.

“He can take you from Curt Simmons and Robin Roberts, through Gene Mauch, through Danny Ozark, through Jim Fregosi and Mitch Williams right up to Jalen Hurts in the most recent Super Bowl,” said the younger Marron.

A lot of highs and tons of lows

Admittedly a nervous type, Hank has seen the gamut of good and bad from these teams and developed some strong opinions along the way.

Tom Gola was the greatest college basketball player he witnessed.

Dick Allen definitely belongs in the Hall of Fame.

Gene Mauch – the manager of the infamous 1964 Phillies – was the smartest manager in the game.

The 1993 Phillies wouldn’t have made it to the World Series without “The Wild Thing.”

Marron has also experienced some of the greatest Philly sports moments in person.

Marron was at Franklin Field the day after Christmas in 1960 when Chuck Bednarik and the Eagles won the NFL Title over the Green Bay Packers. He was also at Connie Mack Stadium when Cincinnati Reds third baseman Chico Ruiz stole home on Art Mahaffey at Connie Mack Stadium – the tipping point for the collapse of the 1964 Phillies.

He was at Veterans Stadium for “Black Friday,” the infamous Phillies loss to the Dodgers in Game 3 of the 1977 NLCS. But, he was also at Citizens Bank Park for the NLDS clincher against the Braves this past season – a postseason run Hank listed as one of his favorite times as a Philadelphia sports fan.

“Strange as it’s going to [sound,] this past World Series,” Hank said. “It was so exciting … I really think from excitement that [the 2022] World Series might have been right up there with them even though [the Phillies] didn’t win.”

It’s many high’s and a bunch of low’s, but nonetheless — a passion passed down generations in the Marron family. Hank is happy he has been able to share this tradition but said, “I wish I could have passed on more victories.”

John ruefully recalled laying in bed after tough losses and cursing his dad.

“I’m like, ‘You couldn’t have moved to a different city? Right? We could’ve grown up in Chicago or Boston, I got to deal with this?’ he said. “But, it’s been pretty special. And it’s something I’ve enjoyed with my father, with my siblings, a little bit with my kids.”

Photo credit John Marron

A special bond thanks, in part, to Philadelphia sports

Hank – a father of six and grandfather of 14 – finds himself on the phone a lot when there’s an important Philadelphia sporting event.

“He’s busy after the games,” John said.

John remembers Game 6 of the 1993 World Series between the Phillies and Blue Jays. Toronto outfielder Joe Carter just hit a walk off three-run home run off Phils closer Mitch “Wild Thing” Williams to clinch the championship. John ended up on the phone with his father and said Williams giving up a home run was the only way that memorable season could end.

“And he growled and hung up on me,” John said, again, with his father chuckling right next to him.

Bernadette Marron, John’s wife, said it’s a special bond he and his dad have with one another.

“It’s nice to have that kind of common interest and talking about the games and the plays,” Bernadette said. It’s pretty special.”

She jokingly said her reaction when Hank and John are on the phone during games is, “He’s calling again? Didn’t you just talk about that?’”

To John, it’s building a scrapbook of moments to remember.

“I have a saying with my kids. Collect memories, not things,” said John, who recently got back from a couple trips with Bernadette to the Super Bowl week in Arizona and Phill's Spring Training in Clearwater.

“And that’s what Philly sports is to me – a memory of watching the game, being at the game, and … at some point during the game, the phone’s gonna ring.”

Photo credit John Marron

‘Something to look forward to’

“I’m forced as each season goes by to kind of wonder, will he have a next season with us,” John said candidly, noting his father’s age. “It’s just the numbers, right? It’s just the math.”

This Christmas, John’s gift to his father was tickets to the Phillies home opener April 6.

Hank says going to the games is still a thrill, one he hopes to share even wider this season.

Hank is a great-grandfather of three – including two-and-half-year old twins – with two more great grandkids due next month.

The twins are just about old enough to endure hot day games or late-night games. They’re hoping they can have four generations of Marrons at a Phillies game this summer.

“It gives you something to look forward to,” John said. “And being able to go to a game with him not knowing what the next season is going to bring is also a special moment … We’re gonna go to [Opening Day] and we’ll figure it out warm, cold, whatever it might be. So you enjoy the moments while you have them. And it’s another bond and another memento in life. And I’m thankful for the fun things we’ve gotten to do together.”