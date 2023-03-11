Who's the Best Miami Dolphins Fit: Jalen Ramsey, Bobby Wagner or Jordan Poyer?

Examining the impact that three high-profile veterans recently linked to the Miami Dolphins could have on their defense

The Miami Dolphins have been linked in different ways in recent weeks to three high-level defensive veterans Jalen Ramsey, Jordan Poyer and Bobby Wagner.

There’s no guarantee that Miami will pursue any of them, and it’s unlikely that all three would find themselves wearing aqua and orange in 2023, but it’s important to assess the possibility that one them could find themselves in South Florida in the coming weeks.

Here's a ranking of the three veterans in terms of fit, impact and likelihood of being acquired given Miami’s cap situation and roster needs.

1) CB Jalen Ramsey, L.A. Rams

Contract Status: 3 years, $74.6 million remaining ($47M guaranteed)

Age: 28

2022 Season: Ramsey finished the 2022 season with 88 tackles, 4 interceptions, 18 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 fumble recovery, while playing in all 17 games for the Rams. He recorded an 86.4 overall grade from PFF (77.7 coverage grade).

Situation: Just one season removed from winning the Super Bowl, it appears the Rams are looking into making some major changes. They’ve already released Wagner after only one season with the team, and there’s rumblings that they may be looking to trade Ramsey and WR Allen Robinson. Those moves would cut salary for the Rams, while recouping some of the draft picks they’ve traded away in deals for QB Matthew Stafford and acquiring Ramsey from the Jaguars. The Rams haven’t made a first-round selection since they made Jared Goff the first overall pick in the 2016 draft, and don’t currently possess one this year. According to Sarah Barshop (ESPN), the Rams are likely looking for “a first-round pick or a package with a second-round pick and more.” Los Angeles would have to eat $24 million if they opt to trade Ramsey pre-June 1. That number reduces to $13.2 million if traded after.

Fit: The Dolphins already have decided they're moving on from Byron Jones after he missed all of last year and may lose Nik Needham, who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent. Jones and Needham (torn ACL in week 6) were sorely missed last season as the Dolphins finished 27th in coverage, allowing 234.8 yards per game. Now, they may have to replace both of them. Rookie free agent Kader Kohou showed a lot of promise, but his strength is playing the slot. New defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is heralded as one of the best defensive minds in football, but the secondary needs more than just a change in scheme. Ramsey is scheme-versatile, though the Rams’ defense featured many of the same principles that Fangio implements in his own scheme. Adding Ramsey to team with Xavien Howard could help the Dolphins better deal with a conference that features so many good young quarterbacks.

Likelihood: Miami doesn’t posses a first-round pick in this year’s draft, but the Dolphins do have a pick in the second, and two in the third, as well as first- and second-round picks next year. The biggest constraint for the Dolphins is figuring out how to make the money work. They’re roughly $29 million under the cap, after reportedly restructuring Bradley Chubb, Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead. They’ll need $10 million or so to re-sign their own free agents and rookie class, but could create more space by extending Connor WIlliams and Christian Wilkins, restructuring Emmanuel Ogbah, and restructuring or releasing Jerome Baker. Regardless, the Dolphins almost would certainly need Ramsey to agree to a restructure to allow themselves flexibility to sign free agents.

2) S Jordan Poyer, UFA

Contract Projection: 2 years, $17 million ($11.5M guaranteed), via PFF

Age: turns 32 in April

Situation: After six seasons as a cornerstone piece of the Buffalo Bills’ defense, Poyer is poised to hit the free agent market. He battled through injuries for much of 2022, missing five games and breaking his streak of 75 straight regular season games started. Still, he finished with 63 tackles, 4 interceptions, and one forced fumble, while finishing the season with a 75.4 overall grade (PFF).

Fit: There’s no doubt that Poyer would be an excellent fit in Vic Fangio’s two-high safety pass defense. He’s consistently been one of the best in coverage in the NFL, amassing 24 career interceptions. Bringing in Poyer also would allow Brandon Jones to focus on a more specific role that’s tailored to his skill set playing in the box.

Likelihood: This is probably the most likely of the three, as Poyer already has dropped numerous hints that he'd like to play for the Dolphins and the importance of no state income tax (which Florida doesn't have). When recently discussing his upcoming free agency, Poyer said “That’d be crazy to stay in the (AFC) East and come down to South Florida". He also mentioned that he’d be attending Tua’s recent birthday party, saying, "I might have to put my best suit and tie on. I know Mike McDaniel is going to be there.” With the projected price point, and the likely 1-2-year commitment, it would make a lot of sense for the Dolphins to bring in someone of Poyer’s caliber, especially as it also means their rival Bills taking a loss.

3) LB Bobby Wagner, FA

Contract projection: 1 year, $6.5 million fully guaranteed, via PFF

Age: Will be 33 in June

Situation: As previously mentioned, Wagner recently was released in what was said to be a “mutual decision” between himself and the Rams. That came after he signed a five-year deal with the team just a year ago. A likely factor for the move was the Rams' dismal 5-12 record and Wagner’s interest in playing for a Super Bowl contender, as well as the Rams deciding they need a roster reset. Even though the Rams took such a major step back, Wagner was not one of the reasons. He earned his ninth All-Pro nod after recording 140 tackles and 6 sacks.

Fit: Wagner is a scheme-versatile player, so fit is of no concern. He may have lost a step when it comes to coverage, but he’s still one of the best linebackers in the league and would quickly become the leader of the defensive unit. Fangio’s scheme, known for its gap-control principles on the defensive line, requires linebackers who have the instincts and ability to clog run lanes without relying on the blitz. Wagner has been one the best run-defending linebackers to play this millennium and is a sure-fire Hall of Famer.

Likelihood: The Dolphins have shown that they’re focused on winning now and are coming off a wild-card appearance, so there shouldn’t be any reason to think that Wagner wouldn’t be interested. It’s more a question of whether Miami wants to bring in a 32-year-old linebacker or bring in a younger option who has the the long-term potential that Wagner lacks. This year’s free agent class is loaded with talent at the linebacker position, so Wagner may not be picked up quickly. As with other veterans, he could even wait till after the draft to make a decision on where he wants to play.