Patriots release punter Jake Bailey

By CBSBoston.com Staff,

3 days ago

FOXBORO -- Less than a year after making him one of the highest-paid punters in the NFL, the New England Patriots have released Jake Bailey.

The Patriots drafted Bailey in the fifth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and he made the Pro Bowl and earned First Team All-Pro Honors in 2020 after leading the NFL in net yards per punt. Last August, New England rewarded him with a four-year, $13.5 million extension.

He had a solid season in 2021, but struggled mightily in 2022. Bailey posted just a net average of 35.3 yards per punt through the first nine games of last season -- the worst in the NFL. He missed the final eight games with a back injury, and was suspended for undisclosed reasons ahead of the final game of the season.

Bailey's camp claimed the suspension was over a disagreement regarding when the punter could return from IR, and Bailey later filed a grievance against the Patriots . The suspension voided the majority of the guaranteed money that Bailey was set to earn over the life of his extension.

On Friday, the Patriots decided to move on from a player they once coveted.

Replacement punter Michael Palardy wasn't all that impressive over his eight games in 2022, averaging a net of just 37.1 yards per punt for New England. So, following Friday's somewhat surprising roster move, you can now add punter to Bill Belichick's to-do list this offseason.

