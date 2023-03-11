Open in App
RamDigest

Rams Coach Sean McVay Retirement Decision 'More Than Just 2023'

By Daniel Flick,

3 days ago

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay held off on retirement for the second consecutive offseason - and neither he nor general manager Les Snead anticipate facing the question for a third time next year.

The rumors of Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay 's potential retirement started swirling around the time of his first Super Bowl championship last February.

But shortly thereafter, McVay denied the idea of hanging up the headset and returned to Los Angeles for another season.

Fast forward some 11 months later and McVay was fresh off a grueling 5-12 season, his first losing record as a coach. The 37-year-old was back facing the same decision - to stay or go?

After weeks of deliberation, McVay reached the same conclusion - to hold off retirement and lucrative broadcasting deals to stay on the sidelines.

But questions still remain - will this become a yearly occurrence? Will McVay call it a career next offseason?

"You don't ever want to sit here and act like you can predict the future, but it's not something that I'm looking at as a short-term type of decision," McVay said. "My plan is that is something that I'm committed to for the long term."

Rams general manager Les Snead , who spoke the day before McVay, stressed similar thoughts, noting that television companies will likely keep calling each year but that he doesn't believe the now-seventh-year coach will be "ignited" by such offers.

The questions about McVay's commitment are valid - he's expressed interest in starting a family, and the disappointing season seemed to take a toll on him as it progressed.

But after reflecting on the year, McVay noted that he feels grateful to have the job that he does ... and for that, Snead believes he's in for the long haul.

“I definitely think Sean's taken the right steps, took a step back, and definitely has an action plan," Snead said. "I think when he sat down to determine whether he wanted to coach or not in 2023, it was more than just 2023. It was for, let's call it a longer-term range.

"So, I don't think you're going to see Sean each year determine whether he wants to coach or not. I think he spent some time this year and figured that out.”

The official answer won't come until the conclusion of next season - but at the moment, neither McVay nor Snead foresees the former contemplating retirement next year.

As such, the duo's focus is one thing ...

"I think everybody knows how competitive we expect to be and we're trying to go win football games with the appropriate approach and perspective,” McVay said.

