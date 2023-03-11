Heat vs. Magic: 3 Big Things to Watch

The Orlando Magic (27-40) look to close out its four-game homestand against in-state foe Miami Heat (36-32).

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic's four-game homestand has not gone according to plan.

Currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak, the Magic has a chance to snap that tonight against the Miami Heat.

Here are three things to watch in this in-state matchup...

Another Down-to-the-Wire Finish?

In both matchups on the year, the Heat has managed to escape in the final minutes, including a 107-103 overtime victory last month.

Unfortunately for Orlando, this loss not only came in front of its home fans, but was also a game many around the team would love to have back.

Miami also pulled off a five-point victory on Jan. 27 and will look to secure the season series.

Miami Riding Momentum?

Miami won't have a lot of time to celebrate last night's gutsy win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Despite dealing with a 42-point effort from Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, Miami's team-effort helped them survive in the form of a 119-115 win.

The Heat posts a 6-4 mark in games with no rest this season.

Carter Jr. Back?

Sidelined for the past three games with a hip issue, Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. appears to be healthy heading into Saturday's game.

Without their starting center, Orlando struggled mightily against opposing big men - including Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez with 26 points on Tuesday.

With their starting center out of the lineup, Goga Bitadze, Moe Wagner and Bol Bol split time in that frontcourt role.

Carter Jr. is averaging 15 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 44 games this season.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

