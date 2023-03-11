Patriots Re-Sign Reserve Linebacker

Linebacker Raekwon McMillan will continue to provide depth to the New England Patriots defense in 2023.

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots continue to stockpile reserves in advance of the start of the 2023 NFL year.

As first reported by The Boston Globe , the Pats have reached an agreement on a new contract with linebacker Raekwon McMillan.

Details regarding the terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed.

The 6-2, 242-pound was a second-round draft pick by the Miami Dolphins out of Ohio State on 2017. He spent two seasons in Miami, before joining the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. During that time, he played 45 games, making 32 starts and compiling 204 total tackles and 9 tackles for loss.

McMillan suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during a Patriots’ training camp practice in early August 2021, forcing him to miss the entirety of the season. McMillan had also suffered a similar injury during training camp as a rookie, having torn his right ACL as a member of the Miami Dolphins in their 2017 preseason opener.

In spite of his injury history, McMillan has made a positive impression on the Patriots coaching staff, as well as his teammates, in his brief tenure in New England, thus far. Prior to his ACL tear, McMillain was enjoying a solid camp performance, routinely applying pressure to the quarterback and providing stout coverage in his assignments. Therefore, it came as little surprise when the Pats chose to retain McMillan’s services by agreeing to a one-year extension through the 2022 season.

In his first full — and healthy— season in New England, McMillan played 16 games, taking 250 defensive snaps and 277 on special teams. McMillan registered 32 tackles with one sack and two quarterback pressures.

In Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals, he earned his first career touchdown by recovering a fumble by wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and returning it 23-yards for the score.

One of the Pats biggest defensive struggles in 2022 was a lack of speed in executing their coverage assignments. While they showed some improvement from their 2021 performance, McMillan’s combination of size and speed should help to retain and enhance some much needed athleticism into the Pats’ defense. McMillan is expected to compete for a roster spot in 2023 be performing well during OTAs, minicamp and training camp.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @ mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here .