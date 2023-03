lineups.com

Ohio State vs. Purdue: Predictions, Odds, Best Bets (3/11/23) – NCAAB By Dan Treacy, 3 days ago

By Dan Treacy, 3 days ago

13th-seeded Ohio State went into Friday’s game against Michigan State without standout freshman Brice Sensabaugh, but the Buckeyes weren’t any worse off. The dream is ...