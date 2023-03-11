Giants select LB Trenton Simpson in latest 33rd Team mock draft

Although much is subject to change following the first few waves of free agency, that has not slowed down league experts and analysts from pumping out mock drafts at a rapid pace.

The 33rd Team Scouting Department was the latest to partake, releasing their most recent mock draft earlier this week.

In it, several former NFL executives agreed that the New York Giants would remain in place at No. 25 overall and select Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson.

The Giants pick the top inside linebacker in the draft to be the quarterback of their defense. Trenton Simpson (scouting report) can play the run and also cover backs and tight ends down the field.

The 33rd Team has Simpson rated as the No. 1 inside linebacker and the 21st-overall prospect in the draft. And while many fans are clamoring for a wide receiver like Zay Flowers, Simpson arguably makes the most sense.

One of the Giants’ biggest defensive weaknesses a season ago was the lack of a top-end inside linebacker who was able to lead the group. They resorted to safeties calling in the signals and even used defensive backs at inside linebacker as the season wore on.

The Giants haven’t had a true game-changing inside linebacker since the days of Antonio Pierce and it’s time for that to change. The fact that Simpson can also cover tight ends and running backs out of the backfield is an added bonus and would help make Wink Martindale’s defense one of the best in football.