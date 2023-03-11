Open in App
New York State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants select LB Trenton Simpson in latest 33rd Team mock draft

By Dan Benton,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JucYz_0lFcKreg00

Although much is subject to change following the first few waves of free agency, that has not slowed down league experts and analysts from pumping out mock drafts at a rapid pace.

The 33rd Team Scouting Department was the latest to partake, releasing their most recent mock draft earlier this week.

In it, several former NFL executives agreed that the New York Giants would remain in place at No. 25 overall and select Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson.

The Giants pick the top inside linebacker in the draft to be the quarterback of their defense. Trenton Simpson (scouting report) can play the run and also cover backs and tight ends down the field.

The 33rd Team has Simpson rated as the No. 1 inside linebacker and the 21st-overall prospect in the draft. And while many fans are clamoring for a wide receiver like Zay Flowers, Simpson arguably makes the most sense.

One of the Giants’ biggest defensive weaknesses a season ago was the lack of a top-end inside linebacker who was able to lead the group. They resorted to safeties calling in the signals and even used defensive backs at inside linebacker as the season wore on.

The Giants haven’t had a true game-changing inside linebacker since the days of Antonio Pierce and it’s time for that to change. The fact that Simpson can also cover tight ends and running backs out of the backfield is an added bonus and would help make Wink Martindale’s defense one of the best in football.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lions fans are not happy about losing RB Jamaal Williams
Detroit, MI11 hours ago
Former Bears RB David Montgomery shares gratitude, bids Chicago farewell
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
Seahawks GM John Schneider takes veiled shot at Russell Wilson's agent
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Surveillance Video
Phoenix, AZ18 hours ago
ESPN's Jordan Reid says this NFL team is the best fit for Stetson Bennett
Athens, GA2 days ago
Former UNC basketball recruiting target enters transfer portal
Greeley, CO1 day ago
Jack Sanborn reacts to Bears signing former Wisconsin teammate T.J. Edwards
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Broncos cut 2 wide receivers from offseason roster
Denver, CO15 hours ago
NFL News: Former Notre Dame star reportedly agrees to monster deal with Broncos
Denver, CO1 day ago
DeMarcus Walker reacts to joining the Bears
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
Report: Patriots interested in bringing back former 1st-round pick WR
Houston, TX1 day ago
Graham Glasgow releases statement after being cut by Broncos
Denver, CO1 day ago
Commanders' fans react to Taylor Heinicke's departure
Washington, DC2 hours ago
Report: Mike Vrabel 'hates' ex-Titans RG Nate Davis
Nashville, TN1 day ago
New Browns defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson already embracing Cleveland
Cleveland, OH1 hour ago
Here are QB Jarrett Stidham's contract details with Broncos
Denver, CO2 hours ago
Twitter reacts to RB David Montgomery signing with the Lions
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
Why Bengals lost Vonn Bell in free agency
Cincinnati, OH23 hours ago
Ravens select Maryland CB in latest 2023 NFL mock draft by The Draft Network
Baltimore, MD9 hours ago
2023 NFL draft: Seattle Seahawks draft order set with 10 selections
Seattle, WA2 hours ago
Commanders checked in with recently retired QB Chad Henne
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago
Tracking the Lions early moves in free agency and how they've impacted NFL draft plans
Detroit, MI50 minutes ago
CBS Sports labels Falcons 'losers' following Day 1 of free agency
Atlanta, GA20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy