The Quick Scout: Scouting #1 Houston Versus Cincinnati

Houston, the nation's number one ranked team, battles Cincinnati in the AAC conference tournament semi-finals. With NBA prospects on both sides, who are the top prospects to watch?

This game features several intriguing prospects to scout and monitor including: a potential 2023 top 5 pick, an NBA ready wing shooter, a long term prospect that appears to be getting comfortable and more. Let’s get you ready to scout Houston-Cincinnati.

Houston Top Prospects: Marcus Sasser (Guard, Senior), Jarace Walker (Big Wing, Freshman)

Others of Note: Terrence Arceneaux (Wing, Freshman),Tramon Mark (Guard, RS Sophomore), J’Wan Roberts (Big, Junior), Jamal Shead (Guard, Junior)

Waker should remain in the top five mix thanks to his two-way upside and NBA ready, grown man frame at 6-foot-8 and 240 pounds. There seems to be a consensus that his disruptive defense and switchability will not only translate, but be impactful right away. The dissent typically comes on the offensive end, particularly his shooting and scoring

I might be higher on his scoring than most. Despite some of the stiffness to his movement skills, Walker has historically shown legitimate shot creation and shotmaking ability. This is coupled with the fact Walker is easing some of the concerns around a key swing skill, three-point shooting, connecting on a 35% clip on 2.7 attempts per game. Right or wrong about the true impact of big NCAA tournament games on a prospect’s draft stock, a big scoring game or two in a deep Houston run could cause scouts to truly re-evaluate his offensive projection.

Sasser was a major winner during last year’s pre draft process, earning an NBA combine invite after a standout performance in the G League Elite Camp. The momentum built there has led to another productive year worthy of a top 60 selection: 17.1 points per game, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals and burying 38% of his threes on 7.1 attempts. His scoring versatility and defensive playmaking could translate into at least a reliable NBA rotation player.

Cincinnati will have to deal with a hot Marcus Sasser. In the win against ECU, he torched them for 30 points and 4-of-9 from three. He’s buried three or more from deep in seven of his last eight games.

Cincinnati Top Prospects: Landers Nolley II (Wing, RS Senior), Dan Skillings Jr. (Wing, Freshman)

Others of Note: Mika Adams-Woods (Guard, Senior), Jeremiah Davenport (Wing, Senior), David DeJulius (Guard, Grad Student)

On the Cincinatti side, Nolley II’s senior campaign has been fantastic. He was named first team All-AAC for the second time with career highs in points per game (16.5), three point percentage (42), field goal percentage (46), assists (83) and steals (32).

As a 6-foot-7 wing with NBA length and athleticism that’s draining 42% of his threes on 6.3 attempts per game should have more draft buzz. However, I understand his shooting has historically been up and down. Nolley II has progressively finished seasons with three-point marks of 31% (6.7 attempts), 38% (6 attempts) and 33% (3.8 attempts). I believe in his blend of positional size, athleticism, shooting and shot making. He’s a potential riser in the pre-draft process.

Skillings Jr. enters this game fresh off scoring a career-high 20 points on 8-of-14 from the field, 1-of-5 from deep and connecting on 3-of-4 free throws. His 20 points are the most by a Cinciani freshman since Tari Eason, the 17th overall pick in the 2022 draft by the Houston Rockets.

The rangy 6-foot-6 wing now has four double digit scoring games and has shown glimpses of being a potential top 60 prospect in either the 2024 or 2025 draft, especially if his 27% three-point clip shows promise. Skillings’ length, fluidity and ball skills should have NBA teams watching closely.

