Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in the Town of Wheatfield just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Fire crews from Frontier, Bergholz and Adams were called to the Lynch Trailer Park located at 2080 River Road. When they arrived, smoke and flames were visible from the roof of the prefabricated home.

Police say no one was inside at the time of fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate is unavailable at this time.