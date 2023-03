A nature photographer in Connecticut captured an unusual moment on Wednesday, as a young bald eagle sliced through the skies clutching a slice of pepperoni pizza in its talons.

Doug Gemmell wrote about his experience at Wethersfield Cove in a Facebook post , WTNH-TV reported.

“This morning I watched this crazy thing happen,” Gemmell wrote .

Gemmell said he saw the bird grab something in a parking lot.

“I saw him heading toward the lot so I thought I would wait till he got low before taking some photos,” Gemmell wrote . “The fuzzy look is the snow, but wow (these) would have been very cool shots if I was only a few feet higher up the bank.”

Then Gemmell realized that the young eagle had a half-eaten slice of pepperoni in its talons as it flew away, with four crows chasing him.

Gemmell said that when he arrived at the cove, about seven eagles were circling the water on a “nice but cold windy morning.”

While the other eagles might have scored some fish that day, it looks like at least one had a craving for some pizza.

“I added a highly cropped photo of his talons clutching the half-eaten slice,” Gemmell wrote .