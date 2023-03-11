8 ‘Jersey Shore’ Spinoffs Involving the Original Cast and Where to Stream

When Jersey Shore ended in 2012, many fans were eager to see more from the MTV reality stars. Between 2012 and 2018 when Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premiered, the cast did several spinoff shows. Some of these Jersey Shore spinoffs remain favorites among fans, while there are others fans claim they’ve never heard of. Here’s every Jersey Shore spinoff and where to watch them.

‘The Pauly D Project’ was the first ‘Jersey Shore’ spinoff

Pauly DelVecchio was the first Jersey Shore celebrity to get a spinoff after the original series ended. He was the star of The Pauly D Project , a show about his pursuit of becoming a famous DJ , which premiered in March 2012.

DJ Pauly D’s hometown friends Gerard “Big Jerry” Gialanella, Jason “JROC” Craig, Michael “Biggie” Morgan, and Ryan Labbe were also part of the spinoff. The Pauly D Project lasted only one season, ending on June 14, 2012. Fans can purchase episodes on Prime Video and Vudu.

‘Snooki & JWoww’ is a fan favorite ‘Jersey Shore’ spinoff

Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi were the stars of the 2012 spinoff Snooki & JWoww . The show followed Jenni and Nicole living Laverne & Shirley -style as they planned Nicole’s wedding and welcomed their firstborn children.

Snooki & JWoww ran for four seasons and was ultimately canceled in 2015. Fans can stream Snooki & JWoww through Paramount+.

‘The Show With Vinny’

Jersey Shore producer SallyAnn Salsano worked with Vinny Guadagnino and his family to create The Show With Vinny, which ran for one season in 2013. Vinny interviewed celebrities like Scott Disick, Ciara, Lil Wayne, Jenna Marbles, Victoria Justice, Mark Wahlberg, Kesha, Iggy Azalea, Whitney Cummings, and Tyler, The Creator in his home with guest appearances from his mother, Paola, Uncle Nino, and other family members.

Episodes of The Show With Vinny are available through Prime Video and Vudu.

‘The Sorrentinos’

The Sorrentinos was a short-lived series from 2014 that followed Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his family . “What happens after overnight superstardom based on bad behavior?” the IMDb description reads. The Sorrentinos only lasted for one season and can be purchased through Google Play, Prime Video, and Vudu.

‘Vinny & Ma Eat America’

In 2017, Vinny and his mother filmed Vinny & Ma Eat America for the Cooking Channel. The series followed the mother-son duo as they traveled across America to consume foods outside of Italian cuisine.

Stream Vinny & Ma Eat America on Discovery+.

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley hosted ‘Young Americans’ on TLC

In 2018, TLC introduced the talk show Young Americans hosted by “JWoww” of Jersey Shore . The magazine-style show focused on “entertaining, educating, and empowering millennials to be the best they can be!” (via Instagram ). Farley spoke with celebrity guests and industry experts about a variety of topics.

Young Americans didn’t run long, and it’s one of the best-kept secrets when it comes to Jersey Shore spinoffs. “Um WHAT is young Americans,” said a fan on Reddit . “This must’ve been buried.” Young Americans is not currently streaming anywhere.

‘Double Shot at Love’

In 2019, MTV introduced Double Shot at Love , a Bachelor -style dating series where Vinny and Pauly dated the same group of women. The Jersey Shore spinoff ran for three seasons — after season 2, Pauly and Nikki Hall were in a relationship and Vinny was in a relationship with Akielia “AK” Rucker after season 3.

Pauly and Nikki are still together; Vinny’s relationship with Akielia didn’t last. Stream Double Shot at Love on Paramount+.

‘All Star Shore’

All Star Shore premiered in June 2022 on Paramount+. The Challenge -style competition series pit reality stars from shows like RuPaul’s Drag Race , Love Is Blind , and more against each other in the running for a cash prize.

Angelina Pivarnick starred in the first season. She didn’t win, but Angelina did hook up with a fellow contestant while filming.

All Star Shore will return in 2023. Vinny is filming for the second season at publication, which means fans could get new episodes as soon as the summer. Stream episodes of All Star Shore on Paramount+.