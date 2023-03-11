Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
SI Lifestyle

Halle Bailey, Olivia Jade, Madison Bailey and More Internet Celebs Stun on the Red Carpet at ‘Vanity Fair’ Young Hollywood Party

By Ananya Panchal,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19mPac_0lFcBy5E00

A-list actors, TikTok stars and micro-internet celebrities all showed up to the Los Angeles event.

Halle Bailey, Olivia Jade and Madison Bailey.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images, Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images and Jerod Harris/Getty Images

It wouldn’t be a “young Hollywood” event without some of the latest trending and bold fashion looks debuting on the red carpet.

Major actresses like Madison Bailey of Outer Banks and The Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey showed up and stunned during arrivals alongside TikTok beauty gurus like Monet McMichael and YouTube stars such as Olivia Jade.

Vanity Fair and TikTok’s “Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood” event took place at Mes Amis in Los Angeles and was truly a night to remember for the entertainment as well as fashion industries.

Here’s a recap of some of our favorite looks from the March 8 event.

Madison Bailey

The Outer Banks star wore a classy and chic gold bedazzled mini dress from Reem Acra . She attended with her girlfriend, Mariah Linney , and was styled by Kyle Kagamida .

Olivia Jade

The YouTuber, who is the daughter of fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli and actress Lori Loughlin, wore an elegant black vintage Versace halter-neck gown and statement sparkly earrings.

Chloe Cherry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oLBPh_0lFcBy5E00
Chloe Cherry attended Vanity Fair and TikTok’s ‘Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood’ event.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The Euphoria actress donned a colorful vintage Liz Claiborne sundress.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YWEf8_0lFcBy5E00
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan attended Vanity Fair and TikTok’s ‘Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood’ event.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The Never Have I Ever star looked like a queen in a satin royal blue gown with a strappy neckline and thigh-high slit

DeWanda Wise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4ryg_0lFcBy5E00
DeWanda Wise attended Vanity Fair and TikTok’s ‘Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood’ event.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The She’s Gotta Have It alumna wore a fun orange one-shoulder dress featuring feather trimming. She accessorized with chunky gold hoops and slicked her hair back in cornrows.

Halle Bailey

The newest Disney princess was a total vision and “lady in red.” She stole the show in a bright Mônot gown featuring multiple ab-baring cutouts.

Michelle Randolph

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MXhsS_0lFcBy5E00
Michelle Randolph attended Vanity Fair and TikTok’s ‘Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood’ event.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The influencer and 1923 actress turned to the classic little black dress with a midriff cut-out for the event. She tossed her dark blonde locks into a perfectly tousled bun with some pieces left loose and sported sheer tights and delicate black heels.

Sri Ramesh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cP2ie_0lFcBy5E00
Sri Ramesh attended Vanity Fair and TikTok’s ‘Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood’ event.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

The TikTok star wore a sequined white one-shoulder dress featuring fur trimming at the wrist and hemline. Makeup artist Sammy Singleton added drama to the look with white rhinestones around the singer’s eyes.

Julia Schlaepfer

The Politician star flaunted her toned abs in a sequined nude two-piece cropped turtleneck and low-waisted midi skirt set from N21 .

Monet McMichael

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KqLHm_0lFcBy5E00
Monet McMichael attended Vanity Fair and TikTok’s ‘Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood’ event.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The TikTok beauty, fashion and lifestyle guru, who is often praised for the amount of effort and creativity she puts into her videos, showed off her incredible figure in a corseted long-sleeve black mini dress.

Beatrice Grannò

The White Lotus actress wore a gorgeous silky white gown with a hood and side-slit. The dress was from Alberta Ferretti’s spring-summer 2023 collection.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Alec Baldwin and Goldie Hawn step out in NYC, while Anne Hathaway takes Berlin in sheer leather dress
New York City, NY24 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mother-Daughter Duo! Courteney Cox Looks Ageless During Rare Red Carpet Appearance With 18-Year-Old Coco Arquette
New York City, NY7 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion Steps Back Into the Spotlight With Glamorous Red Carpet Return
Houston, TX1 day ago
Kristen Stewart Wore See-Through Chanel Shorts to a Pre-Oscars Party
Beverly Hills, CA2 days ago
Daisy Edgar-Jones is a vision as she stuns in a racy see-through gown at Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Beverly Hills, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy