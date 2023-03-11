Halle Bailey, Olivia Jade, Madison Bailey and More Internet Celebs Stun on the Red Carpet at ‘Vanity Fair’ Young Hollywood Party

A-list actors, TikTok stars and micro-internet celebrities all showed up to the Los Angeles event.

Halle Bailey, Olivia Jade and Madison Bailey. Leon Bennett/Getty Images, Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images and Jerod Harris/Getty Images

It wouldn’t be a “young Hollywood” event without some of the latest trending and bold fashion looks debuting on the red carpet.

Major actresses like Madison Bailey of Outer Banks and The Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey showed up and stunned during arrivals alongside TikTok beauty gurus like Monet McMichael and YouTube stars such as Olivia Jade.

Vanity Fair and TikTok’s “Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood” event took place at Mes Amis in Los Angeles and was truly a night to remember for the entertainment as well as fashion industries.

Here’s a recap of some of our favorite looks from the March 8 event.

Madison Bailey

The Outer Banks star wore a classy and chic gold bedazzled mini dress from Reem Acra . She attended with her girlfriend, Mariah Linney , and was styled by Kyle Kagamida .

Olivia Jade

The YouTuber, who is the daughter of fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli and actress Lori Loughlin, wore an elegant black vintage Versace halter-neck gown and statement sparkly earrings.

Chloe Cherry

Chloe Cherry attended Vanity Fair and TikTok’s ‘Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood’ event. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The Euphoria actress donned a colorful vintage Liz Claiborne sundress.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan attended Vanity Fair and TikTok’s ‘Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood’ event. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The Never Have I Ever star looked like a queen in a satin royal blue gown with a strappy neckline and thigh-high slit

DeWanda Wise

DeWanda Wise attended Vanity Fair and TikTok’s ‘Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood’ event. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The She’s Gotta Have It alumna wore a fun orange one-shoulder dress featuring feather trimming. She accessorized with chunky gold hoops and slicked her hair back in cornrows.

Halle Bailey

The newest Disney princess was a total vision and “lady in red.” She stole the show in a bright Mônot gown featuring multiple ab-baring cutouts.

Michelle Randolph

Michelle Randolph attended Vanity Fair and TikTok’s ‘Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood’ event. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The influencer and 1923 actress turned to the classic little black dress with a midriff cut-out for the event. She tossed her dark blonde locks into a perfectly tousled bun with some pieces left loose and sported sheer tights and delicate black heels.

Sri Ramesh

Sri Ramesh attended Vanity Fair and TikTok’s ‘Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood’ event. Jerod Harris/Getty Images

The TikTok star wore a sequined white one-shoulder dress featuring fur trimming at the wrist and hemline. Makeup artist Sammy Singleton added drama to the look with white rhinestones around the singer’s eyes.

Julia Schlaepfer

The Politician star flaunted her toned abs in a sequined nude two-piece cropped turtleneck and low-waisted midi skirt set from N21 .

Monet McMichael

Monet McMichael attended Vanity Fair and TikTok’s ‘Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood’ event. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The TikTok beauty, fashion and lifestyle guru, who is often praised for the amount of effort and creativity she puts into her videos, showed off her incredible figure in a corseted long-sleeve black mini dress.

Beatrice Grannò

The White Lotus actress wore a gorgeous silky white gown with a hood and side-slit. The dress was from Alberta Ferretti’s spring-summer 2023 collection.

