Kern County, CA
KERO 23 Bakersfield

The Veterans Memorial Poker Run is Back

By Henry Flores, 23ABC,

3 days ago
Bring on your best poker face because the Veterans Memorials Poker Run is back after a three-year long hiatus due to Covid.

Chapter 26 of the American Legion Riders will be hosting its annual Veterans Memorial Poker Run this morning which helps raise funds for our local Veterans and Veteran organizations.

That kind of support means so much for Vietnam Veteran, Wendell Wammack as the former President of the Chapter 26 American Legion Riders, says he gets emotional just thinking of all the support that Kern County provides to its Veterans.

“This whole County it just blows me away how supportive of Veterans they are,” said Veteran Wendell Wammack.

It has been hard for the past couple years since the event has been gone for the past three years due to Covid. Now that they are back, not even the weather can stop them. People from all over Kern County will gather and play a hand of poker during breakfast that will have auctions, food, and prizes following a motorcycle ride to honor Veterans. Wammack says even if you don't have a motorcycle, you can join their efforts.

“If you don’t have a motorcycle, you can drive your car. We call them cages, so you can either ride a bike or a cage you can come with that,” says Wammack.

The event starts at 8 a.m. and the cost for a single rider is $25 and an additional $12 for a passenger which will include the poker hand and lunch.

The ride will take place at the American Legion Post 26 and sign-ins will end at 9:30 a.m. All proceeds will benefit local Veteran organizations such as the Kern Chapter of Blue Star Moms, Kern County Veteran Homeless Shelters, and National Cemetery.

“It's an event that we try to raise as much money as we can with whatever resources that we have,” said Wammack.

Above all, the event is a reminder to Wammack of the love and support Kern County provides its Veterans.

“You look over the overpass there’s fire trucks with flags hanging from them, people are standing up saluting, and I get choked up inside my helmet just going under it, it’s just very emotional for me, and I love it,” said Wammack.

The event is open to the public and will start around 8 a.m. with breakfast prior to the ride.

Wammack says the event will not be canceled due to the weather, and they will be out there riding rain or shine.

