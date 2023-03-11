Open in App
Tucson, AZ
See more from this location?
KGUN 9 Tucson News

16-year-old arrested in shooting near Kain Ave

By Corey Salmon,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bebpZ_0lFc8hg500

The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) is investigating a shooting that left one person in the hospital.

PCSD says on March 10th, 2023 deputies responded to reports of a shooting on the 5100 block of Kain Avenue.

According to PCSD, the initial information was someone was shot, and they were driving the victim to the hospital.

When deputies arrived they located several shells casing and learned multiple people had fled the scene.

Deputies were able to locate and arrest one suspect. A 16-year-old boy was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex and charged with First Degree Attempted Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

PCSD says the victim is in the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 9-1-1 or 88crime.

——-
Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9 . He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tucson, AZ newsLocal Tucson, AZ
Suspect from 2018 Lakeside Park shooting sentenced to prison
Tucson, AZ10 hours ago
Authorities investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Tucson
Tucson, AZ9 hours ago
Armed robbery leads to officer involved shooting on Grant and Tucson
Tucson, AZ9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police: Man critically injured in Oracle Road stabbing
Tucson, AZ19 hours ago
Police: 88-year-old Oro Valley man found safe
Oro Valley, AZ14 hours ago
TPD investigating homicide
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Man who ran over and killed a Tucson woman sentenced to prison
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Two men arrested after deadly shooting in Casa Grande
Casa Grande, AZ2 days ago
Teen arrested in shooting investigation
Tucson, AZ3 days ago
2 arrested in murder of man in Casa Grande, police say
Casa Grande, AZ2 days ago
Body of shooting victim found west of Casa Grande Mountains
Casa Grande, AZ2 days ago
TPD investigating a death at Ronstadt Center
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Body found near Casa Grande Mountains, police say
Casa Grande, AZ3 days ago
Tucson motorcycle officer involved in crash near Broadway, Country Club
Tucson, AZ9 hours ago
2 Arizona men arrested after armed carjacking, high-speed chase
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
91-year-old veteran robbed of $7,000 while trying to get gas
Marana, AZ2 days ago
UPDATE: Oro Valley man found safe
Oro Valley, AZ13 hours ago
Smoke shop damaged by fire
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Benson family loses car for three months
Benson, AZ8 hours ago
Sahuarita Police arrest woman for aggravated assault
Sahuarita, AZ4 days ago
Released bodycam footage captures Tucson police shooting of armed man
Tucson, AZ4 days ago
Arizona man sentenced 2 years for trying to smuggle ammunition to Mexico
Tucson, AZ3 days ago
Benson residents react to I-10 crash
Benson, AZ2 days ago
PRCIT identifies man injured in Feb. 14 police shooting
Tucson, AZ6 days ago
TPD investigating aggravated assault at Santa Rita Park
Tucson, AZ5 days ago
Two men from San Xavier charged Carjacking and Possession of a Firearm
Marana, AZ5 days ago
AZ insurance agent charged with defrauding elderly clients
Green Valley, AZ15 hours ago
Heavy delays on I-10 westbound near Vail due to crash
Vail, AZ10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy