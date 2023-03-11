16-year-old arrested in shooting near Kain Ave

The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) is investigating a shooting that left one person in the hospital.

PCSD says on March 10th, 2023 deputies responded to reports of a shooting on the 5100 block of Kain Avenue.

According to PCSD, the initial information was someone was shot, and they were driving the victim to the hospital.

When deputies arrived they located several shells casing and learned multiple people had fled the scene.

Deputies were able to locate and arrest one suspect. A 16-year-old boy was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex and charged with First Degree Attempted Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

PCSD says the victim is in the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 9-1-1 or 88crime.

