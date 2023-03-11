Northview hockey falls 4-0 to University School in state semifinals

COLUMBUS — The No. 3-ranked Northview hockey team laid it all on the line in the state semifinals, but the Wildcats saw their season come to an end with a 4-0 loss to Hunting Valley University School at Nationwide Arena on Saturday.

The Wildcats (24-9-3) generated plenty of chances with 33 shots on goal, but could not solve University School goalie Noah Caballero.

No. 4-ranked University School (29-8-1) scored two goals in the second period and added a third early in the third period to go along with an empty-netter.

“It just wasn't meant to be,” Northview coach Steve Elliott said. “I'm not disappointed in the effort. But obviously, I'm frustrated in the result. Their goalie played well. Thirty-three shots are great, but I don't know that we got enough dangerous, high-quality shots when it mattered.”

University School advanced to play No. 2 Powell Olentangy Liberty in the state title game Sunday at noon. Liberty beat No. 1 St. Ignatius 4-3 in the other semifinal.

Northview finished with a 33-24 edge in shots. Wildcats senior goalie Austin Nowak finished with 20 saves.

Down 3-0 with 3:13 left, Elliott pulled Nowak for the extra attacker. But Sam Wade scored his second goal of the game with an empty netter with 1:11 left.

Nowak, who had nine shutouts and set the school record with 20 career shutouts, made a solid save in the early moments of the third period from a shot in close to keep it a two-goal game.

Senior forward Landon Elliott, the coach's son, finished with a team-high eight shots on goal.

“Some days it's there, and some days it's not,” he said. “It could just be purely luck, maybe one of those shots hits something else and goes another way.”

Down 2-0, Landon Elliott had a quality opportunity to pull Northview within a goal, but Caballero made the save. The Preppers then scored moments later to make it 3-0. Samonte Martin cashed in on a solo breakaway for a three-goal lead with 12:45 left in regulation.

“Obviously in a 2-0 game, the next goal is huge,” coach Elliott said. “We needed to get one there, and that gives us a boost of energy. But they got it and probably took a little wind out of our sails. We fought to the end and continued to throw some shots at them. They made the play when they needed to.”

Northview responded with shots by Tryston Harrell and Riley Ames, but could not find the back of the net.

Senior defenseman C.J. Lehman credited Caballero, who played overseas in Germany last season.

“He played pretty well,” Lehman said. “But on those Grade A chances, we need to bury those. And that's obviously important in a game like this. But we did our best.”

Benny Seals had seven shots on goal, while Harrell finished with six. Northview went 0 of 2 on the power play, and University School was 1 of 3.

University School defeated Northview for a third team this season. The teams also skated to a 1-1 tie.

“That was an unbelievable game,” University School coach Andy Gerow said. “It's never easy to keep beating good teams like Northview. They have a really good goalie and really good forwards. But we stuck to our game plan. To keep them off the scoreboard is just phenomenal.”

The Preppers grabbed a 2-0 lead with 1:03 left in the second period when Anthony Messina scored on a tip from a shot through traffic that Nowak had no chance to stop.

University School scored a power-play goal with 5:44 left in the second period to take a 1-0 lead. Wade, the team's leading scorer with 57 points, scored his 29th goal of the year. Nowak had made several good saves, before Wade scored on the fourth shot on the man advantage.

After a slow start — with nerves playing a factor — the Wildcats settled in, and there was no score after one period. Both teams had seven shots.

Nowak, who posted a 22-9-3 record, was busy in the early going with three shots over the first 1:37.

“He's a hell of a goaltender,” coach Elliott said. “He was the backbone of our team for many years, and he gave us a chance to win every single game.”

The 10 Northview seniors dedicated the season to teammate Aiden Carter, who took his life last summer.

“It's been well documented what we've gone through,” coach Elliott said, taking a long pause to gather his emotions. “I'm so proud of how they carried themselves and how they represented our school, program, and community and the behaviors that they exemplify.”

Northview had won 11 in a row coming into the semifinals.

“I was hoping for a magical 13,” Elliott said of the jersey number Carter wore that hung behind the bench. “That would have been a cool story.”

Northview posted a dramatic 3-2 win over St. Francis de Sales in the regional final, furiously rallying with two goals 29 seconds apart in the final minute.

“I have my best friends from childhood on this team,” Landon Elliott said. “There's a lot more to it than just hockey. It's more about the brotherhood, spending every moment of the winter together. It was a great season.”

Steve Elliott said this team was as close as any he has had in his 26 years with the program.

“High school athletics are all about coming together with a group of guys and the relationships that you make,” he said. “And we were able to make it down to Columbus and finish with 24 victories.”