Bowling Green, OH
The Blade

MAC women's final updates: Toledo 73, Bowling Green 58 -- Final

By The Blade,

3 days ago

CLEVELAND — Here are updates from Saturday’s Mid-American Conference women’s basketball championship game between Toledo and Bowling Green.

FOURTH QUARTER

Toledo is heading to The Big Dance.

The Rockets dominated the fourth quarter to pull away from Bowling Green for a 73-58 win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Toledo (28-4) won its 16th straight game and earned its first MAC tournament title since 2017. The Rockets will get the league’s automatic NCAA tournament berth as well.

BGSU lost for the second time in three games against Toledo this season to fall to 27-6. The Falcons lost to the Rockets for the first time in four MAC championship games.

Quinesha Lockett had 17 points and six assists, while Sammi Mikonowicz finished with eight points and 16 rebounds for Toledo.

Allison Day had 18 points and eight rebounds for BGSU.

THIRD QUARTER

Bowling Green pulled within five points twice in the third quarter, but couldn’t get any closer as Toledo took a 48-41 lead into the fourth.

Allison Day’s hook shot to open the frame and Elissa Brett’s two free throws later on trimmed Toledo’s lead to five. But the Rockets kept responding to maintain control.

Nan Garcia’s 3-point play gave Toledo a 44-35 lead midway through the frame, and Jessica Cook’s basket pushed the advantage to 48-39 before Day’s putback as time expired.

SECOND QUARTER

Bowling Green climbed back into the game by cutting a one-time 15-point deficit to seven.

Toledo shot just 3 of 13 in the second quarter.

BG’s Allison Day had nine points in the second quarter after going 0 for 4 in the first quarter.

UT’s Jessica Cook had 10 points 5-of-5 shooting in the first half, with five rebounds and three blocks.

FIRST QUARTER

It was a dream start for Toledo, which stormed out to a 12-0 lead.

The Rockets led 9-0 just over two minutes into the game, drawing a timeout from BG coach Robyn Fralick.

Toledo started 5 of 5 from the field, including two 3s.

BG’s first points came after 3:56 had transpired.

MAC player of the year Quinesha Lockett had eight points, and Jessica Cook had six.

