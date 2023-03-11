Rio Dyer and Liam Williams inspire Wales to Six Nations win in Italy

Rio Dyer runs in Wales’s first try against Italy at the Stadio Olimpico.

Wales fans probably felt entitled to ask Rhys Webb: “Where have you been?” after he crowned his first start in the Six Nations for six years, and his first in any match for Wales since 2021, with a masterly display.

His control, calmness and pinpoint kicking were the building blocks of a performance that allowed Warren Gatland to extended his unbeaten run over Italy to 13 games and helped earn Wales their first win of this season’s Six Nations.

Badgered by his four children to explain “Why are you No 21 Daddy, not No 9 any more?” he ensured they are more likely to be seeing him wearing single digits for the rest of this year, rather than a replacements jersey. As homecomings go, this was pretty sweet after a period in exile while playing in France and then a rather unhappy return under Wayne Pivac.

One precision box kick set up the opening try for Rio Dyer and a trademark show and go from the 34-year-old Ospreys scrum half after the break allowed Talupe Faletau to gallop to the posts to see Wales home.

This may have been a battle of the basement sides in the championship, but it was also supposed to be a proving ground for Kieran Crowley’s much improved Azzurri.

For the first time since he returned as head coach at the start of the year, Gatland saw his players properly fired up, sticking to and executing the gameplan and looking more like a Gatland-coached side. For Italy, the weight of trying to repeat the heroics of their 21-20 triumph in Cardiff last year proved to be a step too far.

Where they had been so aggressive and ebullient in narrow defeats to France and Ireland in the earlier rounds, Italy were instead insipid in a first half they would love to play again. The crowd belted out the anthem to show their levels of expectation, but the early response simply wasn’t there on a wonderfully warm day at the Stadio Olimpico.

Wales’s Rhys Webb runs at Italy with the ball. Photograph: Alessandra Tarantino/AP

Having ended a run of 36 games without a Six Nations win at the end of last season in the Welsh capital, Crowley’s team were hoping to triumph at home for the first time since 2013. Instead they froze while Wales finally turned up, refusing to allow it to become an unlucky 13th game against Italy for their head coach. They were even able to throw in a bonus point and for the first time in a couple of months in Wales the rugby headlines were about tries and tactics, rather than sexism, strikes and EGMs.

Italy found themselves trailing 22-3 at half-time, played 20 minutes of the game with 14 men after a yellow card in each half and failed to convert the chances they created. They made 720 metres after carving out a number of significant openings, but just couldn’t convert.

Wales started superbly with Owen Williams kicking them into a fifth-minute lead. Then Webb bamboozled the home defenders with a superb box kick into their 22. Dyer chased faithfully and when the ball bounced away from Edoardo Padovani, he gratefully accepted the gift and raced to the posts. Williams added the extras and Wales were 10 points up in as many minutes.

Tommaso Allan kicked a penalty soon after, but two more Welsh tries before the break lifted the visitor’s confidence and left Italy with a mountain to climb in the second half.

Liam Williams weaved his way to the line, bouncing off five defenders and then a decision by Wales captain Ken Owens to kick to the corner rather than taking three points delivered in spades. Wales won the lineout, Owens looked destined to score, but home No 8 Lorenzo Cannone hauled down the maul. The referee, Damon Murphy, not only ordered a penalty try, but also showed Cannone a yellow card.

Italy added second-half tries from Sebastian Negri and Juan Ignacio Brex, but that trademark break from Webb at the base of a ruck 40m out enabled him to give Faletau his free pass to score a try that Owen Williams converted.