Miami Dolphins 2023: What's next at cornerback?

When the Dolphins signed cornerback Byron Jones to a 5-year, $82.5 million contract, they certainly hoped they would get more than 30 starts and 2 interceptions before planning his release.

After Jones missed all of last season following lower leg surgery, it became clear Miami would be moving on from the former Pro Bowler, which they'll do officially later this month.

"I think you have to look at every option," Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said recently, when asked about the Jones and cornerback situations. "You always have to look at all the different scenarios."

An important consideration in Miami's cornerback decisions will be the opinion of incoming defensive coordinator Vic Fangio . How important is it for Fangio to have two Pro Bowl-caliber cornerbacks?

In the Brian Flores-Josh Boyer defense, having a cornerback duo at the level of Xavien Howard and Byron Jones was essential, because of how often they were asked to play press-man coverage.

Miami will use more zone and off coverage with two deep safeties under Fangio.

Kader Kohou was an undrafted revelation as a rookie. But the Dolphins needed to add another starting caliber cornerback in either free agency or the draft.

Grier answered that question in resounding fashion on Sunday, trading a third-round pick and Hunter Long to the Rams for star cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

How they did in 2022

Miami gave up the sixth-most passing yards in the NFL last season.

Losing Jones didn't help. That Howard played through multiple injuries did not help.

The Dolphins were sixth-highest in completion percentage and fifth-worst passer rating allowed last season.

They'll hope a more diverse, complex pass defense installed by Fangio will help.

Kohou was Pro Football Focus' 32nd-ranked cornerback and Howard, due largely to injury, ranked 79th.

Free agents of interest

While not a free agent, Grier’s interest in Jalen Ramsey of the Rams (28 years old) was not a surprise.

Grier seemed likely to investigate possible trades for Ramsey or Darius Slay of the Eagles.

Among the top free agent cornerbacks: Marcus Peters (Ravens), William Jackson (Steelers), Shaq Griffin (Jaguars), Bradley Roby (Saints), Ronald Darby (Broncos), James Bradberry (Eagles), Jamel Dean (Bucs), Cam Sutton (Steelers), Jonathan Jones (Patriots), Patrick Peterson (Vikings), Rock Ya-Sin (Raiders) and Byron Murphy (Cardinals).

It should be noted Nik Needham is a free agent coming off of Achilles surgery who could be brought back by the Dolphins to compete for a starting slot position.

As for the other mentioned free agents, here they are sorted by PFF grade in 2022: Jamel Dean (10th in the NFL), Patrick Peterson (12), James Bradberry (27), Cam Sutton (28), Jonathan Jones (38), Byron Murphy (46), Marcus Peters (49), Rock Ya-Sin (50), Shaq Griffin (71), Bradley Roby (114), William Jackson (UR/Injury), Ronald Darby (UR/Injury).

And here are those cornerbacks sorted by age: Byron Murphy (25), Jamel Dean (26), Shaq Griffin (27), Cam Sutton (28), James Bradberry (29), Jonathan Jones (29), Ronald Darby (29), Bradley Roby (30), William Jackson (30), Patrick Peterson (33).

It’s hard to see Miami spending big on another free agent corner after the Ramsey trade.

Draft prospects to watch

Drafting Noah Igbinoghene in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft has not worked out.

But it would make sense for Grier to try again with a second- or third-round pick.

Among the players who might be available: Cam Smith (South Carolina), Riley Moss (Iowa) , Kyu Blu Kelly (Stanford), Jaylon Jones (Texas A&M) and Tyrique Stevenson (Miami) .

What the Dolphins should do

After the Ramsey deal, Miami should still consider drafting a cornerback, as well.

The Dolphins should also consider bringing back Needham anddrafting a cornerback in the second- or third-round, if Fangio is a huge fan.

