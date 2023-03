Collider

'Cliffhanger' Sets 4K Ultra HD Steelbook Release for 30th Anniversary By Makuochi Echebiri, 3 days ago

By Makuochi Echebiri, 3 days ago

Cliffhanger is turning 30 and to celebrate this new milestone, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment will be releasing a brand new 4K UHD and Blu-ray SteelBook ...