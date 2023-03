Three people are dead after a weekend crash in Spartanburg. The two vehicle collision happened just after 12AM Saturday, at the intersection of East Main Street and Webber Road.

The Spartanburg Police Department says a Honda Civic and a Honda Accord collided. The driver of the Civic died in the crash, the driver and a passenger of the Accord both also died at the scene.

The identities of the deceased have not been released, as of the time of this report. The crash remains under investigation by the Spartanburg PD.